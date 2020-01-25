TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone High School girls and boys basketball teams’ struggles continued Friday night at Benson High School.
The girls started the night with a 52-20 loss and the boys couldn’t change momentum and fell 55-37.
In the girls’ matchup, it took time for either team to find their offensive rhythm but ultimately it was Benson who struck first. Emily Darwin got the Bobcats started with a 3-pointer. They jumped to a 5-0 lead which prompted a timeout by Tombstone. The Yellow Jackets struggled to break the Bobcats press defense and to move the ball up the court.
Benson boosted their lead to 18-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Bobcats out rebounded the Yellow Jackets, allowing them multiple chances on the offensive side of the court.
Tombstone scored their first bucket of the game two minutes into the second half, making the score 22-2. The Yellow Jackets couldn’t muster much momentum or many points, and trailed 26-8 at halftime.
Tombstone added 12 points to their score in the second half. Shantay Malone, Haley Flores and Kiersten Schilling led the Yellow Jackets with four points each.
Darwin and Shaylin Taylor led Benson offensively. Darwin had 21 and Taylor added 15 in the win.
Like the Benson girls, the Benson boys’ offense couldn’t be disrupted. The Tombstone boys struggled with their shooting.
Tombstone’s only lead of the game was when the visitors had a 4-3 advantage with 6:40 to play in the first quarter. Forty seconds later a Bobcat basket gave them back the lead and this time they never gave it up. The Yellow Jackets scored just two baskets in the last 6:40 of the first quarter and trailed 17-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Tombstone cut the deficit to eight points by the end of the second quarter, 28-20.
They continued to slowly add to their score but Benson always had a response of their own. Tombstone, an outside shooting team, struggled from distance, which made it tough for them to find their way back in the game.
Sean Kacenea led the Yellow Jackets with 11 points. Nicolas Campbell had 10 and Ernest Withers added 9.
The Tombstone girls are 4-8 overall and the boys are 2-10. Both teams are back in action Tuesday when they travel to Pima.