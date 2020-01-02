TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone High School girls basketball team welcomed five visiting schools to their gym Thursday for their annual tournament.
Bisbee, Posten Butte, Vista Grande, Academy of Tucson and Immaculate Heart participated in this year's two-day tournament. The Pumas are the defending champions of the tournament and entered the holiday break with a 7-0 record.
Tombstone opened the invite Thursday morning against Immaculate Heart out of Tucson. The Yellow Jackets dropped their opening game 43-26, but rebounded in their second game with a 53-10 win over Academy of Tucson. Shantay Malone led Tombstone in the win with 14 points, and Lorna Steinberg had seven.
Bisbee followed their fellow Cochise County team with their first game of the tournament against Catalina High School, also out of Tucson. The Pumas had an easy time in their opening game against Catalina, winning 91-11.
Play resumes Friday with the final games of pool play. Tombstone hosts Vista Grande at 9 a.m. Playoff and consolation games start at 11 a.m. and the championship game starts at 4 p.m.