Tombstone prevails over Bisbee

TOMBSTONE — Both Tombstone and Bisbee needed a win Thursday, however, only one could leave Walter J Meyer School with the victory.
It took five sets, but in the end the Yellow Jackets escaped with the 3-2 win on their temporary home court. Bisbee took the first and fourth sets 25-22 each game, while Tombstone claimed the second set 25-11, the third set 25-22 and the fifth set 15-12.
“Was a heartbreaker but both teams played strong,” Bisbee head coach Joni Giacomino said in an email to the Herald/Review after the loss. “We had great hitting and digging tonight but just couldn’t finish it.”
Bisbee entered the match on a high after a 3-1 victory over Valley Union on Wednesday. While Tombstone snapped a three-game losing streak.
Jazmine Gil-Urias led the Yellow Jackets with six kills, Jasmine Ortega led with eight assists, while Kierstan Schilling led in blocks with four.
Tombstone is now 7-9 on the season and within reach of a playoff spot. They travel to Willcox on Monday for a region matchup. Bisbee drops to 3-9 overall and hosts Morenci on Saturday for a double header.