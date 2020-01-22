TOMBSTONE — Both the Tombstone High School girls and boys soccer teams lost to Canyon View High School out of Avondale on Wednesday.
The girls were shout out 5-0 in the first game of the night and the boys fell 3-1 to close the night.
Canyon View’s girls team dominated possession from the start of the game, testing junior goalkeeper Victoria Maxwell early on and often throughout the game. Maxwell made multiple grabs and saves to keep Tombstone in the game for most of the first half. The Jaguars finally broke the scoreless tie and Maxwell’s wall with just under 11 minutes left in the opening 40 minutes.
Canyon View added two more goals to their score with under five minutes to play in the first half and led 3-0 at the intermission.
The Yellow Jackets spent most of the second half on their side of the field once again but were able to keep the Jaguars from adding to the score sheet for most of the half. Canyon View added to their lead with 7:22 to play in the game and once more with 2:25 remaining. The girls drop to 2-8 on the season with a home-and-home series against San Miguel.
The boys game had a bit more back-and-forth action to it than the girls game. However, like the game before, Tombstone’s keeper kept the Yellow Jackets in the game early.
Tombstone started the game a man down, with only 10 players suited up. Late in the second half, a Yellow Jacket left the game with an injury which left them with nine players to close out the last 10 minutes.
The teams went into the intermission tied 0-0.
Canyon View struck first, capitalizing off a corner kick with 28:56 left in the game. Their lead lasted eight minutes. Justin Nass raced by multiple Jaguar defensemen after two nice passes up the field by his teammates and kicked a ground ball past the keeper to tie the game 1-1.
The Jaguars regained the lead 20 seconds later as a kick from distance found its way right under the crossbar and into the back of the net. Canyon View scored their final goal of the game with 6:35 to play, while Tombstone was down two players.
Tombstone is 1-7 on the season and play their final home game of the season on Saturday when they host San Miguel.