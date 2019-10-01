Tombstone survives in Bisbee

BISBEE — Tombstone volleyball snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 3-1 victory over county foe Bisbee High School.
Tombstone took an early two-set lead but Bisbee battled back to keep themselves in the match. Tombstone prevaled after a back and forth final set.
The teams swapped points to start the match but it was the Yellow Jackets who pulled away first as they to a 5-3 lead early on. Bisbee didn’t back down and knotted the game 6-6 with an ace, however, it was Tombstone who once again broke the tie and regained their two-point advantage. The Pumas we able to tie the game again, this time at 8-8.
The game remained close until the end as the teams exchanged points and shared ties. Tombstone pulled ahead with the score 17-17 as an ace gave them a two point advantage. The Yellow Jackets jumped to a 23-18 lead before the Pumas clawed their way back into the game. Tombstone head coach Dan Romero was forced to call a timeout as his team’s lead dwindled to 24-22. The Yellow Jackets took the game out of the break 25-22.
Game two went like the first. Tombstone was first to score and swarmed to a 3-1 lead, however Bisbee tied the game and took their first lead of the game 4-3. Both squads traded points until Tombstone’s offense surged to a four-point advantage, 10-6. The Yellow Jackets pushed their lead to seven points to make the score 17-10. But once again Bisbee didn’t go away.
Bisbee cut the deficit to three points and caused Romero to call a timeout with the score 17-14 in favor of his team. Back-to-back aces by freshman Kierstan Schilling gave the Yellow Jackets a 22-14 lead. Bisbee fought to the last whistle as they cut the score to 22-19. Tombstone was able to close out the game 25-20.
Although Bisbee was down two games, the offense generated points, and communication carried them to success in the third set. Bisbee was able to string together three consecutive point when it mattered the most, preventing the shutout. The Pumas took a 24-22 lead, after the game was tied 22-22, causing a Tombstone timeout. The delay didn’t stop the home team from scoring the final point needed to win, 25-22.
Momentum carried in Bisbee’s favor in the first half of the fourth set as they quickly took a 10-5 advantage.
Tombstone took their first lead of the game, 19-18, which prompted Bisbee’s head coach Joni Giacomino to take a timeout and settle her team down. The Yellow Jackets took the first point out of the break but Bisbee strung together three points to take a 21-20 lead. Tombstone let a 24-21 advantage slip away, but an ace by Jasmine Ortega secured the win, 26-24, for Tombstone.
Tuesday’s result put Tombstone at 5-4 overall this season and Bisbee at 1-5. Bisbee is back on the court Friday at the Chandler Prep Volleyball Invite, while Tombstone travels to Bowie on Wednesday.