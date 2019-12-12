TOMBSTONE — Tombstone High School’s new gym floor didn’t prove to be lucky for the girls and boys basketball teams Thursday night, as both squads dropped their home openers to the Lobos of Patagonia.
The girls opened the double header with a 34-19 loss, while the boys finished the night with a 55-47 defeat.
Girls basketballTombstone’s girls team took the floor with multiple familiar faces from last year’s tough season but showed a vast improvement from a year ago. Head coach Sarah Cox said she has two freshman starters, partly because of some kids who are sidelined for the time being.
The Yellow Jackets were neck and neck with the Lobos through the first eight minutes and were behind by just two points, 8-6, after the first quarter. Patagonia found its rhythm in the second quarter while Tombstone’s hit a lull, despite having a number of opportunities for layups and putbacks right underneath the basket.
Tombstone put up two points in the second quarter, compared to Patagonia’s 14. The Lobos held a 22-10 lead at halftime.
It was the Yellow Jackets’ turn to stand tall defensively in the third quarter. They trimmed the deficit to seven points in the eight minutes while holding Patagonia to two points in the quarter. Patagonia led 24-17 heading into the final quarter.
Fouls hurt the Yellow Jackets down the stretch as the Lobos were able to build their lead from the free throw line late in the game. Tombstone’s offense stalled once again in the fourth quarter as their lone bucket came with 1:19 left in the game.
Cox said conditioning hurt her team late in the game as multiple players ran out of gas toward the end of the 32 minutes.
Freshman Kierstan Schilling led the Yellow Jackets with nine points, Hailey Flores had six and Shantay Malone added four in the loss.
Boys basketball The boys looked to change the night’s luck and were off to a fast start despite not scoring the game’s first basket. Three-point shooting carried the Yellow Jackets in the first quarter. They made five, three from the hands of Ernest Withers, to hold a 17-12 lead after the first eight minutes.
Tombstone’s lead began to shrink in the early goings of the quarter as their offense was defended well and buckets began to fall for Patagonia. Patagonia outscored Tombstone 12-11 in the second frame but still trailed the home team 28-24 at halftime.
Patagonia took their second lead of the game with 5:56 to play in the third quarter on a made free throw, 30-29. They built their lead throughout the quarter while limiting Tombstone to four points. The Lobos held a 44-32 advantage heading into the last eight minutes of the night.
Despite Tombstone’s best efforts, they were unable to catch Patagonia, who used free throws to help them secure the road victory.
Withers led Tombstone with 19 points and Nicholas Campbell was second on the team with 10.
Both Tombstone teams look to pick up their first wins of the regular season on Monday when they travel to Valley Union.