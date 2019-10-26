Tombstone tumbles in Willcox

WILLCOX — Tombstone’s defense played well Friday night in Willcox but were at the wrong side of the scoreboard when the final buzzer sounded. The Yellow Jackets dropped their seventh game of the season, 26-16 to the Cowboys.
On the first series of the game Tombstone held on a fourth and 2 yard attempt which led to a Zeke Esparza 27-yard field goal with 7:28 left in the first quarter.
Tombstone’s defense held again, and after a punt drove down the field, triggered by a 44-yard pass completion from Gus Morales to Jacob Bonilla. Bonilla took the direct snap in for a one-yard touchdown run. The extra point was blocked and Tombstone led 9-0 with 3:48 left in the first quarter.
Willcox drove down the field and scored on 32-yard pass and got the two-point conversion. The first quarter ended 9-8.
In the second quarter Willcox blocked Oliver’s punt for a safety making the score 10-9 with 7:19 left in the second quarter. With 2:04 left in the half Willcox scored on a one-yard run. Tombstone prevented the two-point conversion but trailed 16-9.
With 1:01 left in the half a bad snap on a punt attempt led to another Tombstone safety. The half ended 18-9.
Willcox scored on a fourth and goal on the 1. The score at the end of the third quarter was 26-9.
The lone score of the fourth quarter came when Bonilla stripped a completed pass for a 16-yard defensive score with eight minutes left in the game. Tombstone moved the ball some through the air but could not score again.
Once again Bonilla led the team offensively and defensively. He scored both Tombstone touchdowns, had 88 yards receiving, 13 tackles and assisted on three tackles. Morales was 4 for 8 passing with 75 yards.
The Yellow Jackets are now 2-7 on the season and conclude their 2019 campaign with a home game against Bisbee on Friday.