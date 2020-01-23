TOMBSTONE — The Yellow Jacket wrestling team hosted its lone home meet of the season Wednesday at the high school, and Tombstone High School finished the night with a 2-1 record with wins against St. David and Bisbee.
As a team they defeated St. David 54-18 and Bisbee 54-18, but lost to Benson 54-18.
Individually, the Yellow Jackets were led by Aian Greenlee at 147 and Nathan Gleason at 152 who didn’t lose a match on Wednesday. Hunter Clark at 115, Clay Franklin at 125, David Henshaw, Diego Nunez at 220 and Ferris Mueller at 287 were 2-1 on the night.
The four seniors on the team Clay Franklin, Dean Lepley, Dallas Mason and Jasmine Jacquay were recognized at their last home match.
Tombstone’s last dual meet will be next week in Douglas. For the girls, Jasmine Jacquay will wrestle this Saturday at the Ironwood Invitational in Glendale ahead of next week’s sectional meet.
Submitted by Bob Butterworth, Tombstone wrestling coach