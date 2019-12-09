PIMA — Tombstone High School's wrestling team participated in the Gila Valley tournament in Pima this past weekend. As a team, the Yellow Jackets finished seventh out of 15 teams.
Individual placers:
Kaidan Dyess at 106 finished 6th
TJ Wright at 113 finished 4th
David Henshaw at 132 finished 4th
Dean Lepley at 145 finished 4th
Aian Greenlee at 160 finished 5th
Jacob Oliver at 170 finished 6th
Diego Nunez at 220 finished 6th
Tombstone is back on the mat for a dual meet in San Manuel on Wednesday and then Tim Brown Tournament in Douglas Friday and Saturday.
Submitted by Robert Butterworth