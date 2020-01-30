The Tombstone High School wrestlers ended there dual season at Douglas Wednesday night. They lost to Sahuarita 47 to 12 and beat Douglas 48 to 18.
Individually Hunter Clark at 115, David Henshaw at 134, Dallas Mason at 184, Diego Nunez at 222 and Ferris Mueller at 287 all won one and lost 1match. Team Captain Dean Lepley won both his matches.
The boys team will wrestle on Feb. 8 in Willcox for the Division 4 Region 2 regionals. Top 4 qualify for the State tournament Feb. 14 and 15 in Prescott Valley.
For the girls, Jasmine Jacquay will take her 9 win and 1 loss record and No. 2 state ranking into the girls Division 1 Region 3 tournament this Saturday at Flowing Wells High in Tucson. The top 2 placers qualify for the state tournament also on Feb. 14 and 15 in Prescott Valley.
Submitted by Tombstone wrestling coach Robert Butterworth