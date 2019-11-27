WILLCOX — Tombstone’s wrestling team traveled to Willcox for their first multi-meet of the season Tuesday night. The Yellow Jackets lost to Thatcher 48-27, Wilcox 66-12 and Pima 64-28, however they did manage to win against St. David, 42-18.
This year’s wrestling team at Tombstone is fairly young, as they have six freshmen and two first-year wrestlers filling eight of the 14 weight class.
Team captain Dean Lepley was 2-2 on the night, wrestling up one weight class at 145. As of next week, he will be 138 for the rest of the season. Payton Foster also went 2-2 for the evening.
Tombstone’s next multi-meet is in Benson on Dec. 4.
Submitted by Robert Butterworth