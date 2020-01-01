WILLCOX — Caiden Hall, a senior wrestler at Willcox high school, has been hard to pin down this season. He hasn’t lost a match in the past two tournaments Willcox has and took the individual title in both Douglas and the Cowboys’ home event.
The senior took some time after practice to answer Range News’ questions about his wrestling career and more ahead of the new year.
Q: What made you choose wrestling and how long have you been wrestling?
A: I chose wrestling because some of my cousins used to wrestle but what really got me into the sport was my best friend, Ote Allsup, and I’ve been wrestling for seven years.
Q: What is your favorite part about wrestling?
A: My favorite part about wrestling is the wrestling family. It honestly feels like I have two different families.
Q: How do you prepare yourself for a meet?
A: The best way I prepare myself for a meet is to make sure I get good sleep and right before the meet I just tell myself I’m the best wrestler in the gym.
Q: What is the hardest part about wrestling?
A: The hardest part about wrestling to me is just embracing the grind and understanding the fact that you’ve got to work extra to come out on top.
Q: What has been your best wrestling moment at WHS so far?
A: The best moment I’ve encountered at WHS is when I pinned the returning state champ at sectionals.
During the fall Hall showcased his talents on the football field for the Cowboys on both sides of the ball.
In Doug Hall’s, Caiden’s father, nomination of his son he said Caiden had “huge plays made as fill in quarterback, phenomenal linebacker and outstanding team captain.”
Caiden looks to add to his title collection this weekend as Willcox will participate in the annual McGlumphey-Comaduran invite hosted by Benson. The invitational begins Friday.