Yellow Jackets fend off Santa Rita

TOMBSTONE — The Yellow Jackets earned their second win of the season Friday night, with a 27-20 over the visiting Santa Rita Eagles.
Santa Rita scored first with 3:17 left in the opening quarter to lead 6-0. Tombstone came right back when Jacob Bonilla broke free for a 49-yard touchdown run. Zeke Esparza added the extra point giving the home team a 7-6 with 2:38 left in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter on a broken play Jacob Oliver, who started at quarterback in place of injured Gus Morales, threw one of his two touchdown passes of the bight to Nate Chamberlain for 48 yards. Esparza nailed the extra point again to bring the score to 14-6. But Santa Rita didn’t let up. The Eagles scored again on a 17-yard touchdown run by Fernando Molina, his second of the game. This brought the score to 14-12 with 9:04 left in the half.
Santa Rita made Tombstone pay for a fumble during a hand off deep in Tombstone’s end of the field by scoring a two-yard touchdown. The six points gave Santa Rita back the lead, 18-14 with 5:44 left in the half. But Tombstone was not done for the half.
After what appeared to be another long Bonilla touchdown run that was ruled he stepped out of bounds around the 35, Oliver hit Sean McCoy on a 28-yard touchdown pass with 3:18 left in the half. The extra point was good again by Esparza and the half ended 21-18 in favor of the home team.
A bad snap, which has plagued the Yellow Jackets this season, in the third quarter was caught by Oliver in the back of the end zone and he stepped out of the end zone attempting to get rid of the ball, giving a safety and two points to the Eagles. Tombstone’s lead shrunk to one, 21-20, at the end of the third quarter.
After the two teams went back and forth and trading punts, Oliver broke for a 47-yard touchdown run with 5:55 left in the final quarter. On a high snap on the extra point attempt, holder Clayton Cowan threw the ball to Jacob Bonilla in the back of the end zone for what appeared to be a two-point conversion, but it was ruled that Bonilla did not have position of the ball when his foot was in. The game ended with the score 27 to 20.
On offensive, quarterback Jacob Oliver was 7 for 11 passing with 143 yards and two touchdowns.
He also had five rushes for 52 yards and a touchdown. Jacob Bonilla had 17 rushes for 119 yards and a touchdown. Chamberlain was Oliver’s favorite receiver with three catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Bonilla had eight tackles and four assists to lead the team, but defensive lineman Clayton Cowan had an excellent game with seven tackles, two assists, with three of his tackles totaling 17 lost yards.
Tombstone is now 2-6 overall this season and travel to Willcox on Friday.