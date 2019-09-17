Yellow Jackets swarm past Bulldogs

DOUGLAS — Tombstone High School volleyball returned to the win column Monday night with a straight set victory at Douglas High School.
The Yellow Jackets won 25-16, 25–19 and 25-16. Jasmine Ortega led Tombstone in assists Monday with eight. Moxie Mosman had four kills while Jazmine Gil-Urias had three in the win. Freshman Kieristan Schilling led the Yellow Jackets with five. Ilissa Willey added three blocks, Mosman had two and Dom Escarcega had one.
Tombstone travels to Thatcher on Thursday for another tough match with a 4-1 record in tow.