BENSON − On Thursday, Aug. 17, Bisbee first-year head coach Shawn Holley predicted his team would score 42 points against the Benson Bobcats in the Aug. 18 season opener at Benson, a 2A San Pedro Region game.
Holley said he had confidence in his players and their game plan and believed his team was mentally and physically ready.
The Pumas, who had not won in Benson since 2016, did exactly what Holley said they would do, overcoming a slow start to score in the second, third and fourth quarters for a dominating 43-13 win. The game took just minutes shy of three hours to complete.
Bisbee junior quarterback Sebastian Lopez threw for two touchdowns and ran for four as the Pumas rushed for 295 yards and passed for 287.
“I’m not at all surprised by this,” Holley said. “We’re locked in, we’re focused. We have athletes here; we’re just getting them to execute and be more disciplined.”
Holley said he was proud of the effort the offensive and defensive front line did.
“After our scrimmage last week against Morenci I challenged those guys and basically told them ‘We’re only going to go as far as you guys take us’, and they took us there tonight. They impressed me.”
Benson, which played in the 3A last season but was granted a return to 2A this year by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, won the toss to start the game, taking the opening drive 73 yards in 11 plays, scoring when senior quarterback Dalton Crockett hit sophomore Brax Cluff on an 8-yard touchdown pass. Cluff’s successful extra point gave Benson a 7-0 lead just over three minutes into the game.
Lopez had his pass intercepted on Bisbee’s first series. Seven plays later the Pumas got the ball back when Crockett was intercepted.
Two minutes into the second quarter Lopez hit Jose Mendez on a 27-yard touchdown pass. Gabe Diaz’s successful extra point tied the game at 7-7.
Later in the quarter Crockett ran for 19 yards but was flagged for a helmet-to-helmet hit against Bisbee’s Victor Valenzuela, who was down on the field for several moments before leaving. Valenzuela didn’t return to the game.
The penalty stalled Benson’s drive and the Bobcats later turned the ball over to Bisbee. On a second-and-20 from Benson’s 42-yard line, Lopez broke free for a touchdown, giving the Pumas their first lead.
Seconds before halftime Benson muffed a punt deep inside its 20. Bisbee recovered and scored when Lopez hit junior Michael Coronado with a TD pass and a 19-7 lead at the half.
Bisbee took the opening drive of the second half and scored, this time on a 15-yard quarterback keeper by Lopez. extending the lead to 25-7.
Davis Flint scored for Benson three minutes later, making the score 25-13.
Bisbee responded with three more scores as Lopez had TD runs of 1 and 10 yards and Emilio Diaz-Lopez closed out the scoring with a 10-yard TD scamper with 6:08 remaining.
“I am so proud of these guys,” Holley said. “We’re going to be a good team this year. Teams had better be ready when they play us.”
Lopez praised his line, saying they opened some holes and provided the protection he needed.
“After losing to (Benson) the past two years it feels good to come on their field and get this win,” he said. “I admit I’m a little shocked by this score, but we’ve been working hard getting ready to show what this team can do and tonight I think we did that.”
Lopez likes the passing offense Holley installed, saying he believes it allows him to utilize his athletic talents.
“I think this is a good kick in the butt,” Crockett said. “We know what we need to do now and that is work harder to fix the things that we did wrong tonight.”
Benson coach Dustin Cluff admitted this wasn’t what he was expecting from his players.
“I thought we’d play better than what we did tonight,” he said. “We started off well, went right down the field and scored and then we had some untimely penalties, poor mistakes and never could get things going after that. We went out there and kept shooting ourselves in the foot.
“I tip my hat (to Bisbee). I felt they came out and had a good game plan. They’ve got some great athletes. We found ourselves breaking down, not making good tackles and they were able to capitalize on those mistakes.”
“We can’t get complacent,” Holley said. “We’ve got to continue to work, continue to show up and play Bisbee Pumas football. If we do that it’s going to be a good season.”
Crockett completed 13 of 25 passes for 146 yards with a TD and two interceptions. He also ran for 22 yards. Brax Cluff had seven receptions for 96 yards and a TD, junior David Haris had one reception for 21 yards, senior Tristan Goodwin one reception for 13 yards and sophomore Matthew Evans had one reception for 24 yards.
Davis had 17 carries for 116 yards and a TD.
Benson had nine first downs, seven penalties for 50 yards and turned the ball over four times.
Bisbee’s Lopez completed 21 of 33 passes for 287 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 140 yards on 13 carries.
Bryceton Meyer had 17 carries for 121 yards and Emilio Diaz Lopez had 10 carries for 30 yards.
Jose Mendez had six receptions for 92 yards, Meyer had five for 87, Coronado had four for 58 and Juan Pablo Navarro six for 47.
Bisbee will host Phoenix Madison Highland Prep Friday, Aug. 25, in its home opener.
Benson will again be at home, meeting Maricopa Sequoia Pathway.
Kickoff for both games is 7 p.m.
