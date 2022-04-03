BISBEE − The Bisbee Pumas baseball team got back into the win column Wednesday, March 30, beating Kearney Ray High School 14-6.
The next day, Thursday, March 31, the Pumas’ game with Valley Union in Elfrida was called on account of darkness after seven innings with the score tied 4-4.
Against Ray, Bisbee used a seven-run first inning to take a 7-1 lead and added a run in the second.
Down seven in the top of the fifth, Ray scored four runs, pulling within three.
Bisbee responded with five runs in the bottom half of the inning, increasing its lead to 13-5.
David Zamudio, David Chapman and Bryceton Meyer pitched for Bisbee, allowing six hits while walking one and striking out 10.
The Pumas had 13 hits. Sebastian Lopez was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Victor Ramirez and Horacio Olivarria both were 3-for-4 with four runs scored and three RBIs and EJ Hernandez was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Zamudio, Jose Mendez and David Chapman each went 1-for-4 with with Chapman and Zamudio each having two RBis and Zamudio one RBI.
In the game with Valley Union, the Pumas led 2-0 going into the bottom of the third when the Blue Devils tied the game. Bisbee reclaimed the lead at 3-2 after scoring in the top of the third. The Blue Devils countered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, taking a 4-3 lead. Bisbee tied the game in the top of the seventh and then held Valley Union scoreless in the bottom of the seventh when the game was called.
Jace Mitchell, Dylan Mitchell and JJ Valenzuela pitched for the Blue Devils, allowing two hits, striking out seven and walking five.
Valley Union also had two hits. Jace and Jess Mitchell each were 1-for-3 with RBIs.
The Pumas, 8-6-2 overall, have three games this week beginning on Tuesday at Pima and hosting Patagonia on Thursday and Tombstone on Friday.
