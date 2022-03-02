PHOENIX — The Bisbee Pumas baseball team kicked off its season last weekend playing two games in four days at the Cougar Classic hosted by Phoenix Christian.
Bisbee began the tournament losing to Payson 7-3, then came back Friday afternoon and defeated host Phoenix Christian 10-5.
On Saturday, the Pumas’ first game with Surprise Dysart High School ended in a 4-4-time-limit tie.
Bisbee concluded the tournament beating Arizona Lutheran Academy of Phoenix 10-5.
Bisbe coach Todd Hammett said his team played well and actually surprised him somewhat by their performance.
He said against Payson his team had the lead late in the game, but committed five errors which led to seven runs for the Longhorns.
“We kicked the ball around like a young team will,” Hammett said. “Driving to the bus Friday morning I felt this was the least prepared team I’ve ever coached. I’m going to be honest. I was hoping we’d win one game this weekend. I was hoping to go 1-3. To go 2-1-1, I’m happy about that. We still have a lot to work on.”
Hammett said David Zamudio pitched well and also went 2-for-3 with a couple of RBIs.
“The errors hurt him,” he said. “But all in all, he threw well considering he just came out from basketball.”
Hammett said against Phoenix Christian his team played much better defense and ran the bases well.
“In the Payson game I wasn’t happy with the heart of our order, but the heart of our order against Phoenix Christian was much better.”
Diego Chavez was 2-for-3 in with a run scored and an RBI, Zamudio was 2-for-2 with a run scored and two more RBIs and Victor Ramirez was 2-for-2 with three runs scored.
“Those are our two, three and four hitters,” Hammett said.
Tyler McBride started the game on the mound and pitched a couple innings before being replaced by David Chapman. Bryceton Meyer threw one pitch to end the game.
Against Dysart, Hammett said his team had a two-run lead going into the last inning when it gave up two runs, allowing the game to be tied.
“We threw the ball around a little bit again,” he said. “We should have won that game. We had some bad base running that gave away some runs, and we gave them some runs. But that’s what happens early in the season.”
Zamudio hit 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI. Ramirez went 2-for-2 with a run scored and EJ Hernandez went 2-for-2.
Meyer started the final game with Arizona Lutheran.
“We were actually up 9-0 this game,” Hammett said. “We ran out of gas in the third. Meyer is a freshman, walked a couple of guys and gave up a couple of hits, and they scored five runs. We brought in Anthony Molina, who pitched the last seven outs of the game.”
Hammett said the whole heart of his order was good.
Chavez was 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Zamudio was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Ramirez was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI and Hernandez was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
“Both Ramirez and Hernandez were playing with bad legs,” Hammett said. “We were a MASH unit this weekend. We went through a lot of bags of ice. I’m pretty proud of the kids for the way they played and hung in there. My coaches did a fantastic job this weekend. Going on the road for two days with a group of boys is not easy. I give them a ton of credit. There is no way I could do this by myself. If I didn’t have them guys this thing wouldn’t work.”
The Pumas, 2-1-1, hosted San Miguel on Tuesday in their home opener and are in Phoenix on Wednesday to play Madison Highland.
