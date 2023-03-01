The Bisbee Pumas kicked off their baseball season going 1-3 at the Cougar Classic Baseball Tournament Feb. 22-25 at Phoenix Bourgade Catholic High School.
The Pumas’ lone win came on Friday, Feb. 24, when they beat Arizona Lutheran Academy of Phoenix 6-3.
Bisbee lost to Lakeside Blue Ridge 4-3, Payson 6-5 and Phoenix Christian Academy 7-5.
In the win over Arizona Lutheran, Jose Mendez pitched 5⅔ innings and allowed three runs and six hits. He struck out eight and walked four. Sebastian Lopez pitched one-third of an inning in relief.
The Pumas had 10 hits. Senior David Zamudio was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Sophomore Bryan Martinez was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Sophomores Bryceton Meyer and Horacio Olivarria and Mendez each were 1-for-2.
In the tournament-opening loss to Blue Ridge, Meyer, Zamudio and junior David Chapman pitched for Bisbee, allowing six runs and three hits while walking five and striking out five. Zamudio, Martinez and Tyler McBride each hit 1-for-2.
On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Pumas came up short in the two losses.
Chapman and Victor Valenzuela both pitched for Bisbee against Payson, allowing six runs and three hits, walking seven and striking out five.
The Pumas had five runs and five hits off the Longhorn pitchers. McBride and Lopez each hit 1-for-2 and scored a run. Olivarria, Martinez and Diego Chavez each were 1-for-3.
In the final game of the tournament versus Phoenix Christian, Bisbee scored three runs in the top of the first inning and after giving up a run in the bottom half of the first, the Pumas added another run in the top of the second, taking a 4-1 lead.
The Cougars rallied for five runs in the bottom half of the inning to go ahead 6-4.
Meyer and Zamudio pitched for Bisbee, giving up six runs and five hits, walking seven and striking out two.
The Pumas had 10 hits. Lopez was 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Zamudio and Chavez each were 2-for-3, Meyer and Mendez each were 1-for-2.
Bisbee was on the road Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Tucson San Miguel and will host Tucson Santa Rita at 4 p.m. at the Warren Ballpark on Thursday, March 2.
On Friday, March 3, the Pumas will be back in Tucson for a game at Desert Christian.
