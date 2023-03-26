The Bisbee Pumas baseball team had its three-game winning streak snapped Thursday, March 23, in a 10-8 loss to the Willcox Cowboys at Willcox High School.
Bisbee was hampered by five errors while the win for Willcox ended a three-game skid and gave the Cowboys their first region win.
The Pumas got on the board first when Sebastian Lopez singled in the top of the first and later scored on an error.
Willcox tied the game in the bottom half of the inning when Ayden Fuentes doubled to center and scored on an Oren Allsup ground out.
Alec Fuentes, Ayden’s younger brother, was hit by a pitch, and later stole home, giving the Cowboys a 2-1 edge.
Bisbee came back in the top of the second, scoring four runs, taking a 5-2 lead.
Bryceton Meyer had an RBI double that scored Bryan Martinez with the tying run. Lopez followed with a two-run double that scored Tyler McBride and Meyer, making the score 4-2. Lopez’s run off a Jose Mendez single made the score 5-2.
Kash Macumber’s run for Willcox in the bottom half of the inning made the score 5-3. Ayden Fuentes’ run on Allsup’s single in the third narrowed the Pumas’ lead to 5-4.
Bisbee used a three-run fourth to take an 8-4 lead. The runs came on a sacrifice fly by David Zamudio that scored Meyer, a Lopez single that scored Seth Verdugo and a Horacio Olivarria groundout that scored Lopez.
Willcox tied the game in the bottom half of the inning, scoring four runs with four hits and a walk.
Macumber had the first run of the inning, scoring on an error. The Fuentes brothers had RBI hits that scored Evan Truschke and Antonio Duran. Alec Fuentes tied the game at 8-8 when he scored on an error.
The Cowboys took a 9-8 lead in the fifth when Verdugo scored on an error.
Verdugo’s run in the sixth, which also came on an error, gave Willcox a 10-8 lead.
Tingle, Allsup and Alec Fuentes pitched for Willcox, allowing eight runs, 10 hits, striking out seven and walking six.
Mendez and Meyer each pitched three innings for Bisbee allowing 10 runs, 13 hits, striking out nine and walking three.
Lopez led Bisbee, going 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored and three RBIs. Martinez was 3-for-4 with a run scored, Meyer was 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored, McBride was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and Mendez was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Ayden Fuentes led Willcox, hitting 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI, Alec Fuentes was 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, Macumber hit 3-for-4 with two runs scored, Landen Dunham was 2-for-4, Tingle went 1-for-3, Duran was 1-for-3 and Verdugo was 1-for-4 with two runs scored.
Willcox, 5-9 overall counting the tournaments, 2-3 in conference, 1-3 in region, hosted Benson in a Saturday game March 25, will be at Tucson Santa Rita March 28 and at home against Morenci March 31.
Bisbee 9-6 overall counting the tournaments, 3-2 in both conference and region play, hosts Tombstone March 28 at the Warren Ballpark and will be at Santa Rita March 31.
