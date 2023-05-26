The 2007/08 state champion Bisbee Pumas played an exhibition game at Warren Ballpark against the current Pumas team Saturday. 2008 Puma third baseman Carlos Castro prepares to tag out 2023 sophomore baserunner Bryan Martinez.
photos by MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Championship Pumas coach Todd Hammett chats with sophomore Horacio Olivarria after tossing out the ceremonial first pitch last week.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Senior Diego Chavez shows his teammates his pride after clouting a solid double.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
The teams gather for a group picture.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
State champion catcher Hector Madrid trots out to the baseline after being introduced at the game.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Pumas first baseman Horacio Olivarria grabs a grounder in last week’s exhibition contest.
Todd Hammett’s Bisbee Pumas baseball team kicked off what should be an action-packed summer full of baseball with an exhibition game on Saturday, May 20, against the 2008 Bisbee state champions that were coached by him and Mike Frosco.
The game at Warren Ballpark was a thriller. Tied 0-0 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, a single by David Zamudio scored Horacio Olivarria from third giving the current Pumas a 1-0 win over the state champions.
