Todd Hammett’s Bisbee Pumas baseball team kicked off what should be an action-packed summer full of baseball with an exhibition game on Saturday, May 20, against the 2008 Bisbee state champions that were coached by him and Mike Frosco.

The game at Warren Ballpark was a thriller. Tied 0-0 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, a single by David Zamudio scored Horacio Olivarria from third giving the current Pumas a 1-0 win over the state champions.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments