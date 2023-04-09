The Bisbee Pumas baseball team bounced back from its disappointing loss to Benson to beat the Morenci Wildcats 11-4 on Thursday, April 6 in Morenci.
The Pumas were led by sophomore pitcher Bryceton Meyer, who had six strong innings, striking out seven and walking three while allowing two runs and four hits.
Senior David Zamudio pitched one inning in relief, allowed two runs, two hits, struck out one and walked one.
Bisbee got the scoring started in the top of the second, scoring three runs off three hits, an error and a walk. Sebastian Lopez drove in the first run of the game on a single to right field that scored Jose Mendez.
Sophomore Bryan Martinez singled home Lopez and Meyer then scored on an error as the Pumas led 3-0.
Morenci came back in the bottom half of the inning to score two runs.
Bisbee extended its lead in the fourth, scoring four more runs as Mendez and Horacio Olivarria each had RBI hits and Lopez and Martinez each scored on errors for a 7-2 lead.
Four additional runs in the top of the seventh extended Bisbee’s lead to 11-2.
Morenci committed six errors and Bisbee had four.
Mendez led the Pumas, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Zamudio was 3-for-5 with a run scored and and two RBIs, Lopez was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Meyer was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Victor Ramirez was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, Olivarria was 1-for-3 and Martinez was 1-for-4 with two runs scored.
Bisbee, 11-8 overall counting tournaments, 5-4 in conference and region, remains in third place in the 2A East behind Benson and Tombstone.
The Pumas will be at Pima on Monday, April 10, for a 2A East Region game, followed by a rare under the lights game at the Warren Ballpark on Saturday, April 15, against the St. David Tigers. That game will start at 6 p.m.
