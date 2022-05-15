Bisbee baseball lands 8 on All-Region team; softball places 3

BISBEE − Eight members of the Bisbee High School baseball team and three from the softball team received 2A East All-Region honors.
Both teams won a state play-in game in Bisbee but then came up short in the state tournament three days later.
Junior Victor Ramirez was the lone first-team selection as a position player. Ramirez hit .537 for the Pumas, had an on-base percentage of .582, had 50 RBIs and scored 37 runs. He was Bisbee baseball’s Player of the Game six times.
Second-team honors went to juniors Diego Chavez and David Zamudio, both of whom were recognized as position players.
Chavez hit .449, scored 40 runs and had 19 RBIs. Zamudio hit .397, scored 30 runs and had 33 RBIs.
Honorable mention honors went to David Chapman, Sebastian Lopez, Jose Mendez, Bryceton Meyer and Horacio Oliveria.
The Pumas were 14-11-1 overall, 5-8 in conference, 3-7 in the 2A East Region.
Bisbee hosted Gilbert Desert Heights Prep Academy in what was believed to be the first state play-in game played at the historic Warren Ballpark. The Pumas won, 11-1, but lost 14-10 to Scottsdale Prep in the first round of the 2A tournament.
Bisbee softball’s Ademina Martinez and Valerie Wright received honorable mention honors.
The Pumas team went 7-11 overall, 3-7 in region play. Bisbee qualified for the 2A state play-in tournament and beat Phoenix Northpoint Prep 17-6 before losing 15-1 to top-seeded Benson in the first round of the tournament.
