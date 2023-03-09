BISBEE — With 11 returning players from last year, Bisbee baseball coach Todd Hammett believes this year’s team has the potential to make a deeper run in the 2A state playoffs.
In 2019 Bisbee lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to Morenci in the state semifinals.
There was no baseball in 2020 due to COVID-19 and in 2021 Hammett stepped aside for a season and the Pumas failed to make the state tournament.
He returned last year and helped Bisbee return to state. The Pumas won a state play-in game at home before losing in the first round of the 16-team state tournament the following week.
“We have a lot of talent on this team,” Hammett said. “Enough talent that I feel we can make it deep into the state tournament. The question is, can we do it?”
Bisbee kicked off the season going 2-2 at the Cougar Classic Baseball Tournament Feb. 24-25 in Phoenix.
The Pumas played three regular-season games last week against San Miguel, Tucson Santa Rita and Tucson Desert Christian.
The Pumas will host a three-day tournament March 9-11, the Bisbee Baseball Tournament, which will include Valley Union, St. David, Tucson San Miguel and a team from El Paso, Texas.
Hammett played a lot of freshmen last year. He’s hoping that experience will pay dividends this year.
Sophomores Sebastian Lopez, Bryceton Meyer, Horacio Olivarria saw quality playing time as freshmen.
Juniors Anthony Molina, David Chapman and Jose Mendez add experience to help balance the senior trio of David Zamudio, Diego Chavez and Victor Ramirez.
Sophomore Xavier Montiel is expected to see playing time at catcher and Brian Martinez transferred to Bisbee from Phoenix and will see action at shortstop.
“This is a really good group of kids,” Hammett said. “I really enjoy being around them.”
While serving as their coach, he says his primary focus is helping the players become better young men.
“I get the opportunity to do that through baseball,” he said.
Hammett says the 2A East Region, which Bisbee competes in, is extremely competitive.
“We were 3-7 in our region last year and still made state and won a game,” he said. “That says something about this region.”
Five teams made it to the 16-team state tournament, four advanced to the elite eight, and two of those games featured teams from the region. Benson and Tombstone were in the final four with Benson playing for the state championship the second year in a row.
“Other than Benson it was a young region last year that is going to be much stronger this year,” Hammett said. “In my opinion, Tombstone should be the team to beat this year. They have several good pitchers coming back. Benson is going to be good no matter what.
“Of the final four teams that played last year, Tombstone is bringing the most back. There are some seriously good teams in this region.”
Several of Hammett’s players came out late, having been with the Pumas basketball team that made it to the elite eight in the 2A state tournament.
“I could sure use an extra week to get these kids ready,” he said. “Fortunately, we have these tournaments to work some things out.”
Assisting Hammett again this year with the varsity will be Albert Ambriz, Michael Chavez and Bert Bernal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.