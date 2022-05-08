PHOENIX − Bisbee High School had its baseball and softball seasons come to an end Friday as both teams fell in the first round of the 2A state tournament.
The baseball team fell to Scottsdale Prep Academy 14-0 while the Pumas softball team lost to No. 1-seed Benson 15-1.
In the baseball game Bisbee took a 6-0 lead but then surrendered five runs in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth and trailed 8-6.
Bisbee scored twice in the top of the sixth, tying the game at 8-8, but then gave upsix runsin the bottom half of the inning.
Sebastian Lopez was 2-for-4 for Bisbee, scored two runs and had two RBIs; Diego Chavez was 2-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI; Horacio Oliverria was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI; Bryceton Meyer was 2-for-3 with an RBI; and Victor Ramirez was 1-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs.
David Chapman started the game on the mound but was pulled in the second inning. Anthony Molina and David Zamudio pitched in relief.
“Our pitchers threw well,” Bisbee coach Todd Hammett said. “We just made some bad decisions trying to get outs. (Zamudio) threw well until the sixth when they got six hits. Five of those hits were not hit hard but found the holes. He made some quality pitches. Credit to Scottsdale Prep, they hit the ball where we weren’t. That’s baseball sometimes.”
Hammett the sixth inning was the difference.
“That rally pretty much took the wind out of us,” the coach said.
Looking back on the season that saw the Pumas finish 13-11-1 overall, 5-8 in conference, 3-7 in the 2A East Region, Hammett said he is proud of the players.
“The growth we’ve made these past few months had been amazing,” he said. “I’ve never had a team grow this much. This is just the beginning for this team. It’s the first step in us getting back to where we want to be. Our future is bright.”
In the softball game with top-seeded Benson, the Bobcats used a four-run first and a three-run second to take a 7-0 lead. Grace Parke had a two-run double in the first inning that scored Shaylin Taylor and Nevaeh Trejo. Trejo had an RBI double in the second that scored Rylee Deskins and Trinity Bullock had an RBI single that scored Reya Adkins.
Sixteenth-seeded Bisbee scored its lone run in the top of the third when Alexa Espinoza singled and later scored on a passed ball.
Benson recorded back-to-back four-run outbursts in the third and fourth innings, taking a 15-1 lead.
Jordan Holly and Isabella Solis pitched for Bisbee, allowing Benson 15 runs and 14 hits while striking out two and walking four.
Bullock was in the pitcher’s circle for Benson. She threw all five innings, allowed one hit, struck out 13 and walked two.
Espinoza had Bisbee’s lone hit.
Adkins was 4-for-4, scored four runs and had three RBIs; Bullock and Trejo each were 2-for-4 with Bullock having three RBIs and Trejo two RBIs and a run scored; Parke was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored; Taylor was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI; Tatum Benson was 1-for-2. and Celina Wilharm was 1-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Bisbee finishes 6-13 overall, 4-7 in conference, 3-7 in region.
