Wednesday was an enjoyable afternoon for the Bisbee Pumas as the baseball and softball teams won their respective 2A state play-in games.
The baseball team knocked off the St. John’s Redskins 11-1 at the Warren Ballpark while the softball team battled back from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Miami Vandals 11-4 at Bisbee High School.
The baseball team will play Scottsdale Prep on Friday, May 5, at 4 p.m. in Goodyear. Willcox baseball has a rematch with Benson at 6:30 p.m. in Goodyear and Tombstone will battle Tempe Prep also at 6:30 p.m. in Goodyear.
The softball team will forfeit its game with Benson (see story on Page 13).
In the baseball game with St. John’s that was played prior to the softball game, Bisbee scored twice in the first inning and had back-to-back four run innings in the second and third, taking a 10-0 lead.
St. John’s scored its lone run in the top of the fourth.
Diego Chavez’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth allowed David Zamudio to tag up from third and score the game-ending run giving Bisbee the victory on the 10-run rule.
Jose Mendez was the winning pitcher for Bisbee. He went all six innings, allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked three.
The Pumas had 14 hits. Sebastian Lopez was 3-for-4 scored three runs and had two RBIs; Tyler McBride and Bryan Martinez each were 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Zamudio was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, Victor Ramirez was 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs, Chavez was 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, Mendez was 1-for-3 with a run scored and Meyer was 1-for-4.
In the softball game, Miami scored all four of its runs in the top of the fourth, taking a 4-0 lead.
The Pumas got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth as sophomore Maria Lopez hit a solo home run to right-center field.
Her three-run shot in the fifth tied the game at 4-4, scoring Jordyn Borquez and Adacelli Noriega.
Borquez walked and Noriega reached on an error earlier in the inning.
Noriega’s single in the sixth scored Isabella Solis, giving the Pumas a 5-4 lead. Ademina Martinez then walked with the bases loaded making the score 6-4. Yaslin Hernandez, Maria Lopez and Martinez would later score on passed balls and Noriega and Destiny Rodriguez would score on fielder’s choices as the Pumas scored seven runs in the sixth on two hits, three Miami errors, five walks and a hit batter.
Jordan Holly was the winning pitcher for Bisbee. She went the distance, allowed six hits, struck out three and walked two.
Bisbee had six hits. Lopez hit 2-for-4, scored three runs, had two home runs and four RBIs; Yaslin Hernandez was 1-for-2 with a run scored; and Noriega, Rodriguez and Naelani Borbon each were 1-for-3 with Noriega scoring twice and Rodriguez once with an RBI.
