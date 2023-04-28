Wednesday was an enjoyable afternoon for the Bisbee Pumas as the baseball and softball teams won their respective 2A state play-in games.

The baseball team knocked off the St. John’s Redskins 11-1 at the Warren Ballpark while the softball team battled back from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Miami Vandals 11-4 at Bisbee High School.

