After beating the Pima Roughriders 6-3 several weeks ago in Bisbee, Monday’s rematch between the Puma and the Roughriders had a different outcome with Bisbee losing the 2A East Region game 11-6 at Pima.

Pima used a five-run second inning rally to add to the run it scored in the first, taking a 6-0 lead.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments