After beating the Pima Roughriders 6-3 several weeks ago in Bisbee, Monday’s rematch between the Puma and the Roughriders had a different outcome with Bisbee losing the 2A East Region game 11-6 at Pima.
Pima used a five-run second inning rally to add to the run it scored in the first, taking a 6-0 lead.
Bisbee scored its first run in the top of the third inning when Sebastian Lopez walked and later scored on a passed ball.
The Pumas scored again in the fourth when Bryceton Meyer tripled, scoring Jose Mendez, who earlier had been hit by a pitch, making the score 6-2.
Lopez scored again in the fifth inning, pulling Bisbee within three at 6-3.
After giving up a run to Pima in the bottom of the fifth the Pumas scored twice in the top of the sixth, making the score 7-5 as Bryan Martinez and Lopez scored.
Pima took advantage of three walks mixed with three singles in the bottom half of the inning to score four runs, taking an 11-5 lead into the top of the seventh inning where Diego Chavez scored for the Pumas.
Lopez and Jose Mendez pitched for Bisbee, allowing Pima 11 hits, striking out six and walking five.
Bisbee had four hits. Lopez was 1-for-4 and scored three runs, Victor Ramirez was 1-for-2 with a run scored and Horacio Olivarria and Meyer each were 1-for-2 with Meyer having an RBI.
Bisbee, 11-9 overall counting tournaments, 5-5 in conference and region, will be off until Saturday, April 15, when the Pumas will host the St. David Tigers in a 6 p.m. game at the historic Warren Ballpark.
