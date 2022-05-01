BISBEE − Before the Bisbee Pumas could qualify to host a 2A state play-in game the Pumas had to finish two road games that had been suspended due to darkness.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association revealed Saturday morning the Pumas did enough to host a first-round state play-in game Tuesday at the historic Warren Ballpark in Bisbee.
The 11th-seeded Pumas, 13-10-1 overall, 5-8 in conference, 3-7 in the 2A East Region, are scheduled to play 22nd-seeded Desert Heights Prep Academy, which finished third in the 2A Central Region with a 9-6 conference record and a 6-4 region record. Game time will be 4 or 6 p.m.
Bisbee coach Todd Hammett is pushing for a 6 p.m. start so more fans can attend.
According to Hammett, this will be the first time in the history of the 112-year-old Warren Ballpark that a state high school play-in game will be played.
“Based on what’s happened in the past, teams just went directly to state, which is normally held in Goodyear,” he said. “In previous years we were always in the top eight. We always had a bye. We were never below nine.”
When the Pumas last qualified for state in 2019, they were seeded third and advanced to the state semifinals where they lost to Morenci 3-2.
“I can’t recall the last time Benson or Tombstone hosted a state game,” he said. “They always play in Phoenix.”
Hammett finds it odd that the high seeds in the 1A, 4A, 5A, and 6A regions get to host first and possibly a second-round state playoff game in addition to the state play-in games but the 2A and 3A regions are shipped to Phoenix or in this case, Goodyear, to play their state games.
The eight winners of Tuesday’s state play-in games will advance to the 16-team 2A state tournament which begins May 6 in Goodyear.
“I’m happy for all the kids but I am really happy for all the kids that were on the team last year,” Hammett said. “These kids really struggled last year and it’s unfortunate. Considering all that they went through last year and to come back and put in the work that they put in to get this opportunity, says a lot about their character.”
After losing a hard-fought 8-5 contest to the Morenci Wildcats at the Warren Ballpark on Tuesday, April 26, the Pumas were in Elfrida on Wednesday, resuming a game that had been suspended after seven complete innings with the score tied 4-4 on March 31.
Hammett said he was a little unsure how his team would respond, coming off a tough loss the day before.
Play resumed in the top of the eighth with Bisbee scoring a run and then allowing the Blue Devils to score, tying the game at 5-5.
The Pumas scored four runs in the top half of the inning, taking a 9-5 lead, and allowed VU to score once in the bottom of the ninth making the score 9-6.
Bryceton Meyer and David Chapman each threw one inning, keeping their pitch counts where they needed should they have to pitch the next day against Willcox.
In the suspended game, Sebastian Lopez hit 3-for-4, scored two runs and had two RBIs; Meyer was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Victor Ramirez was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs; Horacio Olivaria was 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI.
The suspended game with Willcox from April 22 was tied 12-12 after five complete innings. The teams played three more innings.
Bisbee scored twice in the top of the eighth to win 14-12.
Meyer was able to throw all three innings on Thursday.
Ramirez hit 3-for-6 this game, had five RBIs and scored two runs; David Zamudio was 3-for-6 with two RBIs; Chapman was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs; Lopez was 2-for-6 with two runs scored and two RBIs; Diego Chavez was 2-for-4 with three runs scored; and Jose Mendez was 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Hammett said after the loss to Morenci it would have been fairly easy for his players to quit and get ready for the postseason but instead, they battled.
“We played in games where we could not afford to make a mistake,” he said. “I’m really proud of the way they played, especially coming off a tough loss. It’s a new season now, we’ll see what happens. It’s been quite a ride so far.”
