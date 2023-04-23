The Bisbee Pumas baseball team closed out the home portion of their baseball season Friday night, knocking off the Willcox Cowboys 12-6 at Warren Ballpark.
The win was the third straight for Bisbee, which earlier in the week shut out San Manuel 14-0 and beat Tucson’s St. Augustine 20-7. It was the eighth straight loss for Willcox, which has not won this month.
Bisbee, 14-10 overall, 7-5 in conference, 6-5 in region, has one game to play prior to the 2A playoffs. The Pumas have a rematch Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. at Tombstone. When these teams met earlier in Warren, Tombstone prevailed 4-3.
As of Friday, the Pumas were seeded ninth in the 2A state rankings. Should the Pumas maintain that ranking they will host a 2A state play-in game on Wednesday, April 26.
Willcox, 8-17 overall, 5-9 in conference and 4-7 in region, closes out its season Monday at Tucson Santa Rita. The Cowboys were seeded 17th in Friday’s 2A rankings. The top 24 qualify for state with the teams seeded ninth through 24th qualifying for the play-in round.
Friday’s game in Warren saw the Cowboys jump out to a 4-0 lead as Cristian Pando doubled home Ayden Fuentes with the first run of the game. A Bisbee error later in the inning allowed Oren Allsup to score and Alec Fuentes drove in Ed Tingle, giving Willcox a 4-0 lead.
Bisbee responded in the bottom half of the inning with a three-run rally. Bryan Martinez and David Zamudio scored on a Willcox error and Sebastian Lopez scored on a Victor Ramirez sacrifice fly.
The Pumas took the lead in the second, scoring five runs off four hits and two errors. Tyler McBride tied the game at 4-4 when he scored on a Martinez RBI single. Martinez later scored when Ramirez hit a fly ball that was played into an error. Lopez would later steal home giving Bisbee a 6-4 lead. Runs by Zamudio and Ramirez made the score 8-4.
Tingle and Alec Fuentes each scored for Willcox in the top of the fifth, pulling the Cowboys within two at 8-6.
Bisbee tacked on four more runs in the bottom half of the inning, taking a 12-6 lead.
Sixteen errors were made with Willcox making 10.
Jose Mendez started on the mound for the Pumas and threw six innings before being replaced by Bryceton Meyer. The pitchers allowed Willcox eight hits, struck out six and walked two.
Ayden Fuentes and Alec Fuentes pitched for Willcox allowing Bisbee eight hits, striking out seven and walking two.
Alec Fuentes led Willcox at the plate hitting 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, Allsup was 2-for-4 with a run scored, Pando was 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and Ayden Funtes, Seth Verdugo and Antonio Duran each were 1-for-4.
Martinez led the Bisbee hitters, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Lopez was 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Zamudio was 1-for-4 with three runs scored, Diego Chavez 1-for-4 with a run scored and Mendez 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
