The Bisbee Pumas baseball team closed out the home portion of their baseball season Friday night, knocking off the Willcox Cowboys 12-6 at Warren Ballpark.

The win was the third straight for Bisbee, which earlier in the week shut out San Manuel 14-0 and beat Tucson’s St. Augustine 20-7. It was the eighth straight loss for Willcox, which has not won this month.

