Back-to-back wins Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 14 and 15, helped the Bisbee Pumas boys basketball team improve its record to 13-0.

After playing the first 12 games of the season on the road Bisbee finally had its home opener on Wednesday, Dec. 15 beating the Valley Union Blue Devils 79-28 inside the Bisbee gym.

