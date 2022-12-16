Back-to-back wins Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 14 and 15, helped the Bisbee Pumas boys basketball team improve its record to 13-0.
After playing the first 12 games of the season on the road Bisbee finally had its home opener on Wednesday, Dec. 15 beating the Valley Union Blue Devils 79-28 inside the Bisbee gym.
On Tuesday, Dc. 14 the Pumas were in Benson where they saw a 24-point lead evaporate down to four hanging on for a 96-90 win over the Bobcats.
The home opener against Valley Union saw the Pumas lead 29-9 at the end of the first quarter as Jose Mendez scored 13 points and David Zamudio had six connecting on two 3-pointers.
Five 3’s in the second quarter, two of which were from Mendez helped Bisbee outscore VU 21-10 taking a 50-19 lead at the half.
Valley Union scored just six points the entire second half while Bisbee pumped in 27.
Mendez finished the night with a game high 27 points, 12 of which came from 3-point range. Sebastian Lopez followed with 13 and David Zamudio contributed 11.
“Tonight we had great energy,” Bisbee’s coach Mike Hernandez said. “Great rotations and our bench got a lot of playing time.”
Valley Union’s coach Kyle Hart said the Pumas can shoot from anywhere on the court and they share the ball well.
In the game at Benson, 3’s from Angel Rigney and Aiden Finch gave the Bobcats a 6-0 lead to start the game. A pair from Dalton Crockett who was seeing his first athletic action since being injured in football, hit a pair increasing Benson’s lead to 8-0.
Mendez sank two consecutive 3’s for Bisbee making the score 8-6.
Benson would go on to lead 20-19 at the end of the first quarter as Rigney, Finch and Dominik Villa each scored five points for Benson this quarter while Mendez sank nine and Lopez six for Bisbee.
Back-to-back baskets to start the second quarter gave Bisbee a 23-20 lead.
Junior Loya’s buckets later extended the Pumas lead to 35-24. Bisbee would go on to lead Benson 48-36 at the half.
The two teams continued to battle in the third as Bisbee outscored Benson 23-21 as Rigney and John Barney each scored seven points for Benson and Mendez had eight for Bisbee followed by Anthony Molina’s five as Bisbee led 71-57 going into the fourth quarter.
In the final quarter Benson’s offense kicked into gear as the Bobcats outscored Bisbee 33-25.
Mendez’s 3 in the fourth quarter gave the Pumas an 80-65 lead.
Benson began creeping back in the fourth. Finch’s 3 followed by his two points and successful free-throw made the score 90-86 Bisbee with 39.8 seconds remaining.
Lopez’s two free-throws for Bisbee made the score 92-86. Finch countered with a pair making the score 92-88.
Up 94-90, Loya’s two free-throws with 3.1 seconds remaining gave Bisbee a 96-90 lead.
Mendez led all scorers in this game with a season high 40 points. Lopez had 23 and Juan Loya 10.
Finch sank 37 for Benson; Rigney 19 and Villa 10.
The Bobcats outscored Bisbee 39-18 from 3-point range.
Hernandez said his Pumas got off to a slow start but didn’t panic and corrected their mistakes early on without him needing to call a timeout.
“They picked it up and found a way to get a good third quarter lead,” he said.
“It was an awesome, high paced game; they just outran us a little more and got ahead of us to win,” Benson coach Alex Montijo said. “We were down by 24 points at one point, and we didn’t quit. We battled and battled and came back roaring and ended up losing by six. It was a very good game.”
Benson, 4-5 overall, 0-2 in conference and region play, is participating in the Benson Holiday Classic this weekend.
The Pumas, 13-0, 5-0 in conference, 2-0 in region, heads to Pima Friday to take on the Roughriders who are 3-0 overall, 1-0 in region.
Tipoff for this game is 7 p.m.
Herald/Review freelance reporter Linda Lou Lamb contributed to this article.
