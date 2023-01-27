BISBEE − Bisbee High School’s boys basketball team had an 11-point fourth quarter lead evaporate and had its six-game winning streak snapped Tuesday, Jan. 24, in a 60-57 loss to the Pima Roughriders in a 2A East Region showdown at Bisbee.

The loss was Bisbee’s second of the season, with both coming to the Roughriders.

