BISBEE − Bisbee High School’s boys basketball team had an 11-point fourth quarter lead evaporate and had its six-game winning streak snapped Tuesday, Jan. 24, in a 60-57 loss to the Pima Roughriders in a 2A East Region showdown at Bisbee.
The loss was Bisbee’s second of the season, with both coming to the Roughriders.
Going into the game Pima had been ranked second in the state in the 2A. Bisbee was fourth.
Pima held Bisbee without a bucket the first two minutes and scored on its first three possessions before junior Jose Mendez knocked down a 3 for the Pumas.
Ramon Loya’s bucket in the second quarter tied the game at 20-20. Tied at 26-26, senior David Zamudio sank a 3, giving Bisbee the lead, 29-26.
Pima responded with a 10-1 run and led 36-30 when Sebastian Lopez scored, making the score 36-32 at the half.
Baskets by Julian Fuentes and Mendez helped Bisbee tie the game at 36-36. Mendez’s two points and free-throw later in the quarter gave the Pumas a 46-40 lead. His basket at the buzzer gave the Pumas their largest lead of the night, 54-43, heading into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter Bisbee fell out of its offensive rhythm and Mendez’s 3 was the Pumas’ lone points of the quarter which gave Bisbee a 57-50 lead with three minutes remaining in the game.
Pima tied the game at 57 and then connected on a 3 with 22 seconds remaining for a 60-57 lead.
Mendez led all scorers with 17 points. Ramon Loya followed with 12 and Lopez contributed 11.
Bisbee coach Mike Hernandez said this was a game he and his team let slip away.
“We should have won and had a chance to,” he said, adding he’s hoping his players can learn from this.
He said in the fourth quarter his team didn’t execute and stopped being aggressive, which ended up costing them.
Despite the loss Bisbee, 19-2 overall, 10-2 in conference and 7-2 in region, remains fourth in the 2A state basketball rankings and in second place in the 2A East Region while Pima, 16-3 overall, 10-0 and 8-0, climbed to No. 1 in the state rankings and has a two-game lead in the region.
Bisbee will close out its regular season on the road beginning Friday, Jan. 27, in Willcox, followed by road games Jan. 30 at Tucson Santa Rita and Feb. 2 at Morenci.
State play-in games for the 2A will take place Feb. 10 followed by the state tournament Feb. 17-18 in Prescott and Feb. 24-25 at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
