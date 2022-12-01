BISBEE — Basketball season kicked off last week for the Bisbee High School boys basketball team, which participated in the Boyd Baker Basketball Tournament at Tucson Amphitheater High School.
The Pumas went 6-0 to win the tournament, beating Superior, Hayden, Joseph City, Patagonia, Baboquivari and St. Augustine.
Bisbee was 11-5 overall last year, 8-4 in conference and 6-4 in the 2A East Region. The Pumas qualified for the 2A state play-in tournament, something they hadn’t done since 2015 when they lost to Thatcher in the first round. It was another one and done for the Pumas, who lost to San Carlos 69-62 at the Bisbee gym.
The reminder of that season-ending loss is fueling the Pumas to get back to state and advance beyond the play-in round.
Michel Hernandez is back as head coach. Assisting him will be Jeremy Rhodes and Gabe Lopez.
“This will be my sixth year as head coach minus one year lost due to COVID-19,” Hernandez said. “Both coaches are former alumni and Gabe is a former teammate. Gabe and I actually traveled to Australia in high school to play in a tournament during high school years. Jeremy got to go to the Bahamas to play in a basketball tournament.”
Bisbee has seven returners, led by senior guard Ramon Loya; Sebastian Lopez, who can play guard, forward and wing; Jose Mendez, guard and wing; David Zamudio, guard and wing; Jose Zazueta, point guard and wing; Francisco Loya, guard and wing; Anthony Molina, wing and forward; and Wilbert Maxwell, who is expected to play center.
Hernandez says speed, toughness, shooting and experience at the guard position are things the Pumas have going for them.
If there is a concern, it’s their size.
“We’re not going to have a lot of size but we plan to overcome that with our speed and quickness,” Hernandez said.
Looking at the 2A East Region which includes all the same region teams as last year in addition to Santa Rita, Hernandez believes his team can compete for a regional title.
“We have experience and toughness throughout our roster and we hope to once again compete for a state playoff berth and hopefully have a chance to win our region,” Hernandez said. “It will take humility and hard work but I believe we can achieve our goals this season through hard work and sacrifice.”
Hernandez says he had more than 50 kids come out for basketball, leaving him optimistic the Pumas can field a freshmen team.
“We had 17 freshmen come out which shows a bright future, but unfortunately only a few we were able to keep on our JV squad,” he said.
Hernandez said that the Pumas Sixth Annual Red/Gray Intrasquad Scrimmage is schedule for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the BHS gymnasium.
The scrimmage helps the team raise funds for their basketball club.
“We also will be holding a carne asada fundraiser and Krispy kreme fundraiser so please be on the lookout for that,” he said.
