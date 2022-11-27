Bisbee's girls basketball team won the Boyd Baker Tournament this past week. From left, assistant coach Heather Lopez, Jennifer Borquez, Jordan Holly, Lucy Vasquez, Isabella Solis, Gabriella Lopez, Gabe Lopez, Yanitza Romero, Monae Berry, Adamina Martinez, Naelani Borbon, Bella Banuett and coach Courtney Borquez.
The Bisbee Pumas show off the championship trophy after winning the Boyd Baker Tournament. From left, coach Mike Hernandez Jeremy Rhodes, Juan Pablo, Ramon Loya, Angel Yepiz, Julian Fuentes Hernandez, Sebastian Lopez, Jose Mendez, Anthony Molina (holding trophy), coach Gabe Lopez, Junior Loya, David Zamudio, Francisco Loya, Jacob Samaniego and Adan Sotelo.
photos by Andy Morales AllSports
Bisbee High School’s boys and girls basketball teams are off an impressive start, each winning tournaments last week.
The Bisbee boys went 6-0 at the Boyd Baker Tournament Nov. 21-23 at Tucson Amphitheater High School, beating St. Augustine 66-25 in the finals Wednesday, Nov. 23. Senior David Zamudio drilled four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points. Junior Jose Mendez and sophomore Sebastian Lopez followed with 12 each.
The Bisbee girls went 4-1 at the Boyd Baker Tournament, their loss coming against Joseph City 61-35 the first day.
Bisbee faced Joseph City again in the championship game on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and won the rematch 56-45. Yanitza Romero scored 21 points to lead Bisbee, hitting five 3-pointers; Gabriella Lopez followed with 17 and Monae Barry added eight.
The win was the third straight at this tournament for the Bisbee girls.
“It felt like amazing redemption,” Bisbee coach Courtney Borquez said. “Joseph City is a good team. I think what stumped us that first game is that they were our real first tough game. I think our girls were a little stunned. I don’t think they were expecting Joseph City to be as tough as they were. The second game we pressed them. Our two girls in the front, Adamina Martinez and Barry, really stepped it up and pressured the ball as soon as they inbounded it. We put Gabby in the middle and it worked.”
Borquez praised Romero’s play in the championship game saying she stepped up and hit some big shots.
The Pumas girls played five games in three days, beating San Manuel 62-18 the first day before losing to Joseph City. On the second day Bisbee defeated Duncan 50-18.
On Wednesday in the tournament semifinals Bisbee beat Baboquivari 47-23. Lopez surpassed the 1,000-career point mark in this game, something she’s done in three seasons. Bisbee didn’t play in 2019 due to COVID-19.
The win over Baboquivari set up the rematch with Joseph City.
The Bisbee boys played two games each of the three days in the tournament.
Bisbee beat Baboquivari 72-54 in a semifinal game on Nov. 23.
On Tuesday, Nov. 22 the Pumas knocked off Patagonia 60-30 and Hayden 75-64.
On the first day Bisbee beat Superior 78-20 and Joseph City 68-43.
Pumas coach Mike Hernandez liked what he saw from his team, leaving him excited about the potential.
“I knew we had a strong team,” he said. “We have a lot of guys coming back from last year. I wasn’t expecting a 6-0 start. I guess you could say I’m pleasantly surprised. Being 6-0 is a great start for us. In all the years I’ve been here we’ve improved slowly every year, but this is the best start we’ve ever had since I’ve been here.”
Hernandez said there was no all-tournament team but had there been one he’s pretty sure Zamudio, Mendez and Lopez would have been on it.
“The whole team played outstanding defense the entire tournament,” he said. “We play in a way to get our defense to turn into offense. That was something I was taught in high school by one of my coaches.”
Bisbee has a challenging week ahead, playing three road games in three days.
The Pumas are at The Gregory School in Tucson Wednesday, Nov. 30. They will be at Tucson St. Augustine on Thursday, Dec. 1, before heading to Phoenix Friday, Dec. 2, to face Madison Highland.
The Pumas’ home opener is Wednesday, Dec. 14, against the Valley Union Blue Devils.
“We’re hoping we can keep it going,” Hernandez said of the winning streak. “We know what we need to do.”
The Bisbee girls (3-1) will play at St. Augustine (2-2) on Thursday, Dec. 1. Their home opener will also be Dec. 14 against Valley Union.
