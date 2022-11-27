Bisbee High School’s boys and girls basketball teams are off an impressive start, each winning tournaments last week.

The Bisbee boys went 6-0 at the Boyd Baker Tournament Nov. 21-23 at Tucson Amphitheater High School, beating St. Augustine 66-25 in the finals Wednesday, Nov. 23. Senior David Zamudio drilled four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points. Junior Jose Mendez and sophomore Sebastian Lopez followed with 12 each.

