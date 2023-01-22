BISBEE − Bisbee High School’s boys basketball team chalked up its sixth straight win and improved to 19-1 after beating the Benson Bobcats 72-60 Friday on Senior Night.
Bisbee and Benson, ranked fourth and 12th respectively in Friday’s AIA365.com state basketball rankings, entered Friday’s game sporting five-game winning streaks. The last loss for each team was to Pima.
In the earlier meeting in Benson in December, the Pumas prevailed 96-90. While Friday’s game was not as high scoring it was just as intense and physical.
Jose Mendez’s 3-pointer and Sebastian Lopez’s pair just over four minutes into the game gave Bisbee a 9-2 lead. Junior Loya later drilled a 3 and followed it up with two more as the Pumas led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Three consecutive baskets by Mendez in the second quarter along with two by Lopez extended the Pumas’ lead to 24-6.
A free-throw by Aiden Finch sparked the Bobcats to a 11-0 run which included baskets by Dalton Crockett, Domonik Villa and Finch, cutting Bisbee’s lead to 26-17.
Mendez put an end to the Benson run when he drilled a 3, putting the Pumas up by 12.
The Bobcats connected on four of their next five free throws and Jai Altamirano sank a 3, pulling the Bobcats to 29-24.
Julian Funtes’ pair in the closing seconds of the half gave Bisbee a 31-26 lead at the break.
There was lots of scoring in the third quarter as the Pumas outscored the Bobcats 28-16. Crockett and Finch did the bulk of Benson’s scoring,r combining for 12 points.
Bisbee senior David Zamudio, who had been held scoreless the first half, opened the third quarter by drilling a long-range 3, his first of two that quarter.
Up 38-28, Zamudio sank a pair, Ramon Loya hit one of two free-throws and Lopez and Mendez each scored as Bisbee increased its lead to 43-28.
Crockett and Mendez traded 3-pointers before Dalton scored five unanswered points and Finch had two, cutting the Pumas lead to 48-40. Junior Loya and Zamudio hit 3-pointers later that gave Bisbee a 54-40 advantage. Loya’s basket as time expired in the quarter gave the Pumas a 59-42 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Ramon Loya’s two to start the fourth gave Bisbee a 61-42 lead.
Angel Rigney scored six points for Benson in the quarter and Altamirano drilled another 3-pointer as Benson pulled within 17, 72-55, with 65 seconds remaining.
The Bobcats closed out the game with a 5-0 run.
Mendez led all scorers with 19 points for Bisbee; Ramon Loya followed with 18, Zamudio had 12 (all in the second half), Lopez 10 and Junior Loya eight.
Finch was Benson’s top scorer with 16 points. Crockett had 12, Rigney 10 and Altamirano eight.
“Good win tonight,” Bisbee coach Mike Hernandez said. “Benson never quits and has some tough athletes. A little closer than I expected but a win is a win and we earned it tonight.”
He said his team played tough, physical defense and did a good job of sharing the ball.
“We shot the ball well,” he said.
Prior to the start of the game Bisbee honored its senior boys and girls basketball players and cheerleaders.
The Pumas, 10-1 in conference, 7-1 in the 2A East Region, have one home game remaining against Pima Tuesday at 7 p.m. They travel to Willcox on Friday.
Hernandez says payback for the earlier loss will be on the mind of his players against Pima. He’s also aware his team will have to bring its A game.
Benson, 14-9 overall, 5-4 in conference, 4-4 in the 2A East, has three road games this week, Tuesday at Morenci, Wednesday at St. David and Friday at Pima.
