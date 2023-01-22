BISBEE − Bisbee High School’s boys basketball team chalked up its sixth straight win and improved to 19-1 after beating the Benson Bobcats 72-60 Friday on Senior Night.

Bisbee and Benson, ranked fourth and 12th respectively in Friday’s AIA365.com state basketball rankings, entered Friday’s game sporting five-game winning streaks. The last loss for each team was to Pima.

