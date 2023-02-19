The Bisbee Pumas overcame a sluggish first quarter in which they scored just two points to beat the Phoenix Horizon Honors Eagles 48-45 in overtime Friday in the first round of the 2A boys’ basketball state tournament at Prescott High School.
The win moved Bisbee into the state quarterfinals against Phoenix Christian Saturday afternoon. Results from that game will be posted online at www.myheraldreview.com as well as in the Herald/Review Feb. 22 county edition.
Bisbee got off to a horrendous start, missing shot after shot. David Zamudio’s bucket was the lone Pumas points as Bisbee trailed the Eagles 9-2 at the end of the first quarter.
Horizon Honors scored the first four points of the second quarter, increasing its lead to 13-2.
Jose Mendez’s basket made the score 13-4, ending what had been a six-to-seven-minute scoring drought.
Sebastian Lopez scored six of Bisbee’s 11 points this quarter as the Pumas fought back but trailed 18-13 at the half.
It wasn’t until 1:33 reåwhen Jose Mendez’s 3-pointer gave the Pumas a 30-28 lead, their first lead of the game.
Horizon Honors led 38-31 in the fourth quarter when Mendez scored six straight points, connecting on two baskets and two free throws, pulling Bisbee to 38-37.
Down 39-37, Lopez’s pair tied the game 39-39 and sent it into overtime.
Ramon Loya and Junior Loya each scored for Bisbee early in OT for a 43-39 lead.
Horizon Honors countered with back-to-back baskets tying the game at 43-43.
Mendez connected on one of two free throws and Bisbee led 44-43. Junior Loya’s two points made the score 46-43.
Horizon Honors pulled within one, but it was Mendez’s two free throws with 4.5 seconds left in the game that made the score 48-45.
Mendez finished with a game-high 28 points. Zamudio and Lopez each had seven.
“We started off slow and never could find our rhythm,” Bisbee coach Mike Hernandez said.
“Credit to Horizon Honors’ game plan, they didn’t allow us to get out and run. We are happy with the win but know we will have to play much better versus Phoenix Christian.”
