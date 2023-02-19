The Bisbee Pumas overcame a sluggish first quarter in which they scored just two points to beat the Phoenix Horizon Honors Eagles 48-45 in overtime Friday in the first round of the 2A boys’ basketball state tournament at Prescott High School.

The win moved Bisbee into the state quarterfinals against Phoenix Christian Saturday afternoon. Results from that game will be posted online at www.myheraldreview.com as well as in the Herald/Review Feb. 22 county edition.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments