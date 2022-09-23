It’s homecoming for Bisbee, Buena

Douglas' Emiliano Berthely, rushing last week against Tucson Cholla, has been honored as the Southern Arizona High School Association Football Player of the Week.

 Samantha Taylor

COCHISE COUNTY — It’s homecoming this week for Bisbee and Buena.

Both schools have been having homecoming events all week that will culminate in the big game Friday night. Phoenix NFL YET College Prep Academy will be at Bisbee and Buena will host Tucson Cholla.

