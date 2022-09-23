COCHISE COUNTY — It’s homecoming this week for Bisbee and Buena.
Both schools have been having homecoming events all week that will culminate in the big game Friday night. Phoenix NFL YET College Prep Academy will be at Bisbee and Buena will host Tucson Cholla.
Douglas will be looking to go 3-0 when it hosts Rio Rico in its home opener while the Willcox Cowboys will be looking to rebound from a disappointing loss last week to Morenci.
All kickoffs are scheduled for 7 p.m.
Rio Rico (1-1) at Douglas (2-0)
The Douglas Bulldogs won a wild 56-49 contest over the Cholla Chargers last week.
Off that game Douglas junior running back Emiliano Berthely was selected the Southern Arizona High School Association Football Player of the Week.
AZPreps365.com announced Tuesday that Berthely has been nominated for the Ed Doherty Award, which goes to Arizona’s top football player at the end of the season.
Against the Chargers, Berthely ran for 308 yards on 22 carries and scored four touchdowns. He also had a game-sealing 41-yard reception from quarterback Aiden Rodriguez on a fourth-and-20 from the 50-yard line with only a minute left to play.
Rio Rico, coached by legendary coach Jeff Scurran who has coached at Pima College and Sabino, Santa Rita and Catalina Foothills high schools, brings a Hawks team to Douglas that was blasted 63-12 last Friday by the Flagstaff Eagles.
Pima (3-1) at Willcox (3-1)
Pima has yet to play a game in its 2A Salt Region.
Willcox comes off a 21-14 loss to Morenci in a hard-fought game, drops to 3-1 overall and is awaiting its first 2A San Pedro Region game.
Ayden Fuentes still tops Cochise County rushers with 606 yards in 66 carries but was held to a season-low 20 yards by Morenci.
Cristian Pando, who had averaged 144 rushing yards in the previous three games, was held to 56. He’s the county’s third-leading rusher with 69 carries for 495 yards.
“We played very hard against Morenci but they were just better than us on that night,” Cowboys coach Eric Hjalmarson said. “We have people this week who are very, very good as we, hopefully, we can be better than them.”
On paper, Willcox appears to have an edge, but Pima has won two straight and will look to continue its momentum.
Cholla (1-2) at Buena (2-1)
Buena looks to carry its momentum from last week’s win over Nogales against Cholla.
The Colts shut out a lackluster Apaches team in Nogales. Andres Bonilla led the Colts to victory with three touchdowns, including an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown at the start of the third quarter. Bonilla finished with 210 yards rushing and will be looked at to have another big game.
Cholla is coming off a 56-49 loss to Douglas. The Bulldogs ran the ball well, exposing the Chargers’ weak spots. Bonilla will have to find holes in the Cholla defense like Douglas running backs did last week. The sophomore chould have another 200-yard rushing game, and the Buena coaching staff knows that.
Buena will have starting quarterback Nash Moore back on the field. He missed last week’s game due to an injury.
NFL YET (2-2) at Bisbee (1-3)
After beginning the season with a win over Eloy Santa Cruz the Pumas have stumbled into a three-game skid, losing to Douglas, Benson and Veritas Prep.
Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees believes the Pumas can turn their season around beginning this week with a homecoming win over NFL YET of Phoenix.
“NFL YET has some good athletes and a lot of size up front,” Vertrees said. “For us it comes down to execution. We have been our own toughest opponent the last two weeks and we have to focus in, play hard and put together four good quarters.
“We have learned a lot the last two weeks. We have switched up some of our practice routines and made a few position changes, and I think we are getting the right mix. It’s a long season and it’s a process, but again it comes back to effort and execution for us.
“I think letting the Douglas game slip through their fingers cut a little deeper than I thought it did.”
Morenci (4-0) at Tombstone (2-2)
Morenci last week found a way to shut down Willcox’s running tandem of Fuentes and Pando, holding them to a combined 76 yards on 31 carries.
Tombstone was up in Phoenix defeating John Paul II 59-0. Quarterback DJ Elias was 6 of 9 in passing for 97 yards and two touchdowns. He also had seven carries for 112 yards and a score while running back Jmiah Wallis had nine carries for 154-yards and three scores.
“This week coming off a big win we are focused on a tough opponent in Morenci,” Tombstone coach Dominik Bonilla said. “We know it’s gonna be a dog fight but what me and my coaches are trying to do is get our kids to understand that we are a good football team, too.
“We have the capability to beat anyone on our schedule if we don’t beat ourselves. We have been growing in the right direction all season and hope to use some momentum from these last two wins to give us some extra energy this Friday.”
Palo Verde (2-3) at Benson (3-2)
Benson will be looking to rebound from last Friday’s 59-0 loss to Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy
By the end of the first quarter the Bobcats found themselves trailing 31-0 and it only got worse, going into halftime down by 45 points.
The Lions came into the game in first place in the 3A South Region and remained undefeated. Benson is sixth in the 3A South Region.
Bobcats quarterback Dalton Crockett connected on 10 of 20 pass attempts for 59 yards.
Crocket remains one of the top passers in Cochise County with 657 passing yards.
Aiden Finch is the second-best receiver in the county with 22 receptions for 327 yards.
Tucson Palo Verde is fifth in the 3A South after losing its region opener to Tucson Sabino last week.
St. David (5-0) at Valley Union (0-5)
St. David is rolling once again and should have little difficulty in Elfrida Friday against the Blue Devils on Senior Night.
The Tigers handed Heber Mogollon, the two-time defending state champions, its second loss in the last three weeks and its second loss in the last three years, with a wild 61-44 win last Friday in St. David.
Tigers quarterback Ryan Gooding is Cochise County’s top passer, completing 57 of 84 passes for 992 yards, 24 touchdowns and one interception.
“We’re looking forward to our rivalry game against Valley Union this week,” Tigers coach Braden Davis said. “We know they’re down this year and young, but they played us tough in a junior varsity game Tuesday night. We know they’ll be up to play us, and we don’t take any opponent lightly.
“As far as injuries, our center, Cole Haymore, is still out with the MCL injury he sustained at Duncan. Corran Christiansen stepped in fabulously and performed great against Duncan and Mogollon. Quinton Williams has also been helping us out at that position in practice, so both will see reps at center this Friday. We also found out this week that Jadon Gill’s knee injury was not as bad as we feared, so he is good to go through the season.”
Valley Union has been outscored 220-22 through five games this season.
Herald/Review Sports Editor Bruce Whetten and sports reporters Hector Acuna and Alexis Ramanjulu contributed to this article.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.