Bisbee cheerleaders take part in Bisbee 1000

Bisbee’s High School cheerleaders, back row from left, coach Lauren Pierce, Mari DeCastro, Alesandra Hernandez, Amari Barry-Tapia, Aleyda Medina, Jaylene Bustamante, Darian Padilla, Aleah Schriener and Jessica Hill. Front row, from left, Kendall Morales, Gabby Lopez, Lala Flores and Angelina Romero.
BISBEE — Bisbee High’s cheerleaders as well as several members of the volleyball team were invited to take part in the Bisbee 1000 Stair Climb Saturday, Oct. 15.
“The cheerleaders were asked to participate and hand out medals to the runners as they crossed the finish line,” Bisbee cheer coach Lauren Pierce said. “The Bisbee High School cheer team is so grateful to have had an opportunity to be a part of such a big event within our community. Despite the torrential downpour halfway through the race, the girls had such a good time presenting medals to all of the participants in this event.
“Now that football season is coming to an end, we are hoping to be more involved with our community while we get ready for competition season. Our team was invited to perform at the Festival of Lights on Nov. 25 and the girls are excited to showcase a Christmas performance for the community.”
The Festival of Lights will be held between the Coffee Shop, Western Bank and the Post Office in Old Bisbee.
