Bisbee cheerleaders win awards at cheer camp

BISBEE − It’s a new season with a new coach and a new sense of optimism.
That optimism peaked just a bit after seven Bisbee High School cheerleaders attended a Universal Cheerleaders Association Cheer Camp at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff in June and came home with the first-place trophy for Most Improved, Varsity Sideline Chants plus two spirit sticks.
Jessica Hill, a junior, tried out and was one of the few selected for the All-American Cheer Team. She will have the opportunity to travel to Hawaii and perform with cheerleaders from all over the country later this year.
Lauren Pierce has taken over the head cheer coaching duties at Bisbee, replacing Marylou Herrera Blakley, who has accepted another position within the school.
Pierce is in her third year of teaching biology, anatomy and physiology at BHS.
“This past year I attended a lot more sporting events now that we had them all,” she said. “Being at the football games and watching the cheerleaders; I have a background in dance, I knew that was something I wanted to get involved with so I started talking to the right people, finding out how I could get my foot in the door.”
Pierce submitted a resume earlier this summer and was asked to come on board and assist with the cheerleading coaching. When Blakley left, Pierce became the head coach.
Her first official event with her new team was the camp in Flagstaff.
“It was rough for these girls,” she said. “There were five teams there in total. We were the smallest school and the smallest team at the camp. The girls were up at 6 a.m. every day and practiced until 10 p.m. We were outside, we were stunting; we were tumbling, dancing, cheering. It gave them a run for their money. I don’t think this was anything they were expecting or had the opportunity to do before.”
Pierce said everyone, including herself, learned a lot, some of which will be incorporated into their routines this upcoming season.
“I think it gave these girls a sense of accomplishment and helped them realize that they are a team,” she said. “This camp was definitely challenging for all of us. We had sunburn, a few injuries and tears. One girl got elbowed in the face during stunting. They put us through some serious conditioning.”
Tryouts were held and nine girls were selected to be cheerleaders for Bisbee this school year. Pierce says she has no seniors, one junior and eight sophomores or freshmen on the squad.
“I’m thinking about holding tryouts again at the start of this school year for incoming freshmen and transfers,” Pierce said. “My goal would be to get three more girls on the team. If I had any boys that were interested, they would be welcomed. If I had the opportunity to get a boy on the team that was willing to put in the work and showcase what male cheerleaders can do, I think that would be phenomenal.”
Pierce said her goal is to bring exposure to Bisbee High School cheerleading.
“I want to slowly build up a program here that people recognize and are excited about,” she said. “I want the girls to really work hard to showcase all of the different things cheerleaders can do. I want them to stunt, tumble, be able to do halftime performances and I want them to compete.
“I also hope to pique the interest of other people who have thought about cheerleading but weren’t really sure if it was something they wanted to do. I would also like the cheerleaders to have more of a presence on campus; be the face of school spirit.”
Bisbee’s cheer squad will make its debut at home Friday, Sept. 2, in the annual football game with Douglas. She is hoping her squad and Douglas can perform some kind of combined routine.
“That’s going to be a very exciting night for all of us,” she said. “I’m super nervous because I’ve never coached before. This is my first year coaching, but I am really excited. We have a great group of girls on the team. I’m excited to see what the year brings.”
