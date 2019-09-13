Bisbee comes back from 14-point deficit to defeat Miami

BISBEE — For the first time this season the Pumas has to overcome an early deficit., but Bisbee was up to the challenge as they defeated Miami High School 20-14 at Warren Ballpark.
The Pumas trailed 14-6 at halftime but rose to the occasion in the latter half to secure the win.
Bisbee is now 3-0 on the season, but know they can’t continue their slow starts if they want to make the postseason.
