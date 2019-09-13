Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Bisbee comes back from 14-point deficit to defeat Miami

  • Updated
bsbftball 2
Buy Now

Bisbee’s David Ballesteros celebrates after sacking the Miami quarterback in Friday’s game at Warren Ballpark.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE — For the first time this season the Pumas has to overcome an early deficit., but Bisbee was up to the challenge as they defeated Miami High School 20-14 at Warren Ballpark.

The Pumas trailed 14-6 at halftime but rose to the occasion in the latter half to secure the win.

Bisbee is now 3-0 on the season, but know they can’t continue their slow starts if they want to make the postseason.

This story will be updated. Check back to myheraldreview.com or pick up a copy of Sunday’s paper for the full story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments