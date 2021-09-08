If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BISBEE — Bisbee High School’s cross country team began its season last week in a four-way meet in Benson.
Benson won the meet followed by Bisbee, Willcox and Tombstone.
Junior Ramon Loya was Bisbee’s top runner, finishing third with a time of 19:06. Jesus Moreno placed eighth in 21:43, J.P. Moreno was 10th in 22:28, Franciso Zamudio was 17th at 23:29, Jaden Lumpkin was 18th in 23:59, Murad Morales was 19th in 24:47 and Stevan Madrid finished 21st in 27:28.
Armando Ballesteros is back for his 12th season as Bisbee’s cross country coach.
“Considering I have a lot of newbies, I thought the meet went great,” the coach said. “I was pretty happy with the effort these guys gave. Loya really ran well for us. He always does.”
Ballesteros said he has one girl out for the team, but she has yet to run and he is hoping a few more female runners come out this week.
“I’m hoping to have a girls team of five in the next few weeks,” he said.
Bisbee will be in Tombstone Wednesday, Sept. 8, running against Benson, Buena, Morenci, St. David, Willcox and a few other teams. The race will begin at 4 p.m.
