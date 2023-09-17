BISBEE − It was a successful homecoming Friday night for the Bisbee Pumas, who defeated the previously unbeaten Catalina Trojans 39-0 at Warren Ballpark. They also snapped a two-game skid in the process and improved to 2-0 in the San Pedro Region, keeping them tied with Tombstone and Tucson Tanque Verde for first place.
The game was played without a working scoreboard. According to Bisbee officials, lightning struck in the area the day before the game knocking out power to the scoreboard. Time was kept on the field by the referees.
Catalina received the ball to start the game and has a decent drive going, which was aided by several personal foul penalties against the Pumas. The drive which began at the Trojans 20 yard line ended at the Pumas’ 19 when the Trojans failed to convert on fourth down.
Bisbee needed just two plays before scoring. Both plays were Bryceton Meyer runs, the second a 46-yard touchdown, which was followed by a Eduardo Andrade successful point after kick.
Catalina botched the ensuing kickoff and was fortunate to get the ball out of the end zone. Two plays into the second possession Bisbee’s Michael Coronado recovered a Trojans fumble, setting Bisbee up with a first and goal at the Trojans’ 8-yard line. Meyer scored on the next play, extending the Pumas’ lead to 13-0.
Approximately three minutes into the second quarter Bisbee quarterback Sebastian Lopez scored on an 80-yard TD run.
That was followed by a 44-yard touchdown pass to senior David Chapman, giving the Pumas a 26-0 lead at the half.
At halftime Bisbee’s homecoming court was announced. Miguel Moreno and Kendall Morales were king and queen, followed by attendants Filiberto Rodriguez and Shantal Valdez and Olivia Wilbur and Jessica Hill. The junior royalty was Meyer and Isabella Solis. Sophomore royalty was Hunter Wright and Elena Romero and freshman royalty was Jaxxon Alvarez and Jaydin Valenzuela.
In the second half Wright wasted little time celebrating his halftime honor, returning the opening kickoff 88 yards for a score.
Later in the third Lopez teamed up with Juan Pablo Navarro for a TD, giving Bisbee a 39-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Bisbee coach Shawn Holley, celebrating his first homecoming win as head coach of the Pumas, said he was happy to see how his team played.
“We’ve dealt with so much adversity these past few weeks it’s nice to get this win and hopefully get things turned around,” he said. “The way these kids fought today, I’m very proud of them. They’re learning that important life lesson that when adversity hits, you don’t give up, you keep fighting.”
Holley said a number of players stepped up Friday night but Meyer’s runs in the first ignited the spark the Pumas needed.
“It was great seeing Bryceton get those two scores,” he said. “Even though I’m an air-raid guy, he ran them, but that’s OK as long as we get into the end zone.”
Bisbee has a short turnaround.
On Monday, Sept. 18, at 4 p.m. the Pumas will resume play against the Phoenix Madison Highland Heat. This game was suspended by weather Aug. 25 with three minutes remaining in the first quarter and the Pumas up 13-0. It will resume from that pointd.
Holley says a lot has happened to both teams since the game was suspended.
Madison has won three straight games since, including an 18-13 win over the Scottsdale Prep Spartans Friday night.
