BISBEE − It was a successful homecoming Friday night for the Bisbee Pumas, who defeated the previously unbeaten Catalina Trojans 39-0 at Warren Ballpark. They also snapped a two-game skid in the process and improved to 2-0 in the San Pedro Region, keeping them tied with Tombstone and Tucson Tanque Verde for first place.

The game was played without a working scoreboard. According to Bisbee officials, lightning struck in the area the day before the game knocking out power to the scoreboard. Time was kept on the field by the referees.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments