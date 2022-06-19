BISBEE — With summer conditioning programs now in full swing, Bisbee High School football coach Brian Vertrees and his staff are attempting to find players who can step in and fill in the spots of four members of last year’s team who graduated.
EJ Herandez, Ed Holly, Camden Miller and Geoffrey Gribble were vital players for the Pumas last season, each receiving first or second team 2A San Pedro Region honors.
“We graduated some pretty solid guys, especially up front, and replacing them is not going to be easy,” Vertrees said, adding he has some good kids at summer conditioning.
Hernandez and Holly anchored the front line; Gribble was a target at receiver and Miller, who was also known as “leg-a-tron,” was a consistent and dependable place kicker.
“We’ve got some solid offensive linemen coming back this year, and we have a few kids that we’re working with to fill those voids up front,” Vertrees said. “They’re looking pretty good so far but, of course, we’re out of pads. It all changes when the pads come on but I’m optimistic.”
Vertrees said the biggest task will be finding a kicker to replace Miller.
“That’s going to be a little bit more of a challenge,” he said. “Trying to find someone who has the skill set to kick the ball and kick it well the way Camden did is going to be a little harder to find. We can adapt and change schemes up front, but when it comes to purely kicking a ball, that’s a lot harder to find somebody that can do it and do it consistently.”
Vertrees is having his players going through summer volunteer workouts four days a week. He has no plans on any 7-on-7 or linemen-challenge competitions.
“This summer we’re really focusing on fundamentals, getting the offense and defense in,” he said. “Yes, we lost some great linemen, but we have some tremendous skill players coming back and that’s what we’re building around.”
Sebastian Lopez and Diego Chavez return as quarterback and running back. Chavez was the top rusher in the 2A San Pedro Region last year with 1,638 yards on 225 carries and the No. 2 rusher in Cochise County behind St. David’s Talon Haynie. He also scored 19 touchdowns.
Lopez, a sophomore, ran for 323 yards and passed for 382 yards. He scored eight TDs on the ground. Gribble had 304 yards in receptions and scored five touchdowns.
“I’m hoping (Sebastian) had his growing pains last year, but him with the combination of Chavez gives us the opportunity to create things that will help us in our backfield and our receiving position so that will hopefully make a difference for us as well,” Vertrees said.
The Pumas kick off their season at Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Aug. 26 and then host the Douglas Bulldogs Sept. 2 in the battle for The Pick, which goes to the winner of the rivalry game Douglas won last year. Also on Bisbee’s schedule this year is Tucson schools Tanque Verde, Catalina and Santa Rita; Veritas Prep of Phoenix, the homecoming opponent Sept. 23; along with Cochise County foes Tombstone and Willcox. Benson, scheduled for Sept. 9 in Bisbee, is now a nonconference game since the Bobcats moved up to 3A.
Vertrees has no plans on scrimmaging anyone prior to Santa Cruz. The first official practice will be Monday, Aug. 1.
“We plan on working out voluntarily through the end of July,” he said. “I’m impressed with our numbers so far. We’re averaging over 30 per day which for 2A is pretty dang good. Most of these guys are experienced and have been here for a few years so we have a solid foundation to build on.”
