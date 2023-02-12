BISBEE − The Bisbee Pumas girls basketball team is headed back to the 16-team state tournament for the second straight year.
Bisbee won its state play-in game with the Gilbert Classical Spartans Thursday night in Bisbee 55-33.
The Pumas learned Saturday they will face Gilbert Leading Edge Academy Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. at Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain High School in the next round of the 2A state tournament.
In the state play-in game, seniors Gabriella Lopez and Yanitza Romero powered Bisbee to a 12-6 lead and the Pumas led 20-11 at the end of first quarter.
Romero drilled three 3-pointers in the second quarter and Lopez contributed six points as Bisbee outscored the Spartans 17-6, taking a 37-18 lead at the half.
Lopez and Romero each scored four third quarter points and Adamina Martinez chipped in two as the Pumas increased their lead to 47-24 heading into the fourth quarter.
Lopez finished with a game-high 26 points, which included shooting 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. Romero followed with 18 points and Martinez contributed six.
Bisbee coach Courtney Borquez said after the game she was happy with her team’s performance Thursday but they will need to step up their defensive effort if they hope to advance beyond the first round at state.
Last year the Pumas lost to St. John’s 46-42 in the opening round. A majority of the players who were on the court that night are back this year and Borquez is hoping that between her coaching and that of her two assistant coaches, as well as the play of Lopez and Romero, the Pumas can advance further this year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.