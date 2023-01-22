BISBEE − Senior Night for Bisbee High School’s girls basketball team was a little extra special as the Pumas avenged an earlier seven-point loss to Benson, beating the Bobcats 54-46 Friday.
When these teams met in December in Benson, the Bobcats won 49-42.
Bisbee led 5-4 early in the game Friday when baskets by Benson’s Ally Crouse and Grace Parker sparked the Bobcats on an 8-0 run and an 18-10 first quarter lead.
Bisbee got its offense going in the second quarter, outscoring the Bobcats 17-8.
Crouse and Kaylei Taylor each scored four points for Benson’s lone points of the quarter.
The Bobcats led 24-12 when Bisbee went on a 13-0 run. Bisbee junior Janitza Avechuco scored seven points during this run, senior Yanitza Romero scored two and senior Gabby Lopez went 4-for-4 from the free throw line, giving the Pumas a 25-24 lead.
Taylor’s bucket ended the Bibee run and gave the lead back to Benson. Bisbee took it back when Avechuco, scored giving the Pumas a 25-24 lead at the half.
Lopez’s free throws in the third extended the Pumas’ lead to 38-26. Benson logged its lone points of the quarter on the next two possessions as Crouse and Taylor each scored, making it 38-30.
Senior Vianney Hildalgo nailed consecutive 3’s for Bisbee, increasing its lead to 46-30 going into the final quarter.
In the final eight minutes Benson senior Tatum Benson, who was aggressive on the boards but had failed to score, finally got her shots to fall, scoring nine of the Bobcats’ 16 final points. At one point she hit a 3 and then followed with a 2, pulling Benson to 50-45.
Romero’s bucket with 1:15 remaining gave Bisbee a 52-45 lead.
Crouse led all scorers with 19 points. She was followed by Benson and Taylor who had nine each and Ellie Palmer who chipped in seven, all in the first quarter.
Hidalgo led Bisbee with 16 points, 12 from 3-point range. Avechuco followed with 14 and Lopez 13.
Bisbee, 13-5 overall, 8-3 in conference, 6-2 in the 2A East Region, hosts Pima on Tuesday and will be at Willcox on Friday.
Benson, 14-7 overall, 4-4 in conference, 3-4 in the 2A East, will be at Morenci on Tuesday, at St. David on Wednesday and at Pima on Friday.
