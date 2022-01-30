Purchase Access

BISBEE − It’s been a difficult week for the Bisbee High School girls basketball team, which played three games in four days, losing two.

On Friday the Pumas were in Morenci for a makeup game that had been canceled earlier due to Morenci COVID-19 protocol. Bisbee lost, 50-42.

Twenty-four hours earlier the Pumas hosted the Tombstone Yellow Jackets and won, 70-16.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the Pumas were in Pima for a game with No. 1-ranked and unbeaten Pima. The Roughriders defeated Bisbee 69-37.

Against Tombstone, Bisbee had a 12-0 start and led 20-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Tombstone got its offense going and scored nine points, all courtesy of freshman Rachel Thursby. Bisbee scored 15 as Gaby Lopez pumped in five and Bisbee took a 35-12 halftime lead.

The Pumas outscored Tombstone 35-4 in the second half.

Lopez scored a game-high 20 points. Janitza Avechuco and Yanitza Romero each had 10 and Alexia Lopez contributed nine.

Thursby scored 14 of Tombstone’s 16 points. Brooklyn Penrose had the other two.

Against Pima, Bisbee trailed 17-12 at the end of the first quarter but then outscored Pima 15-11 in the second, pulling to 28-27, at the half.

The second half was all Pima as the Roughriders outscored the Pumas 27-12.

Gaby Lopez scored 17 points to lead Bisbee while Romero had 13.

Bisbee, 12-4 overall, 4-4 in conference, 3-3 in the 2A East Region, hosts Pima in a rematch Tuesday, Feb. 1, before heading to Benson Feb. 3.

Tombstone (7-9, 3-5, 1-4) will be at Benson on Monday before hosting Morenci on Friday.

