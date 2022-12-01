BISBEE — Three of the past four years the Bisbee High School girls basketball team has qualified for the postseason. The year they didn’t qualify was 2020-21 when Bisbee didn’t have a team due to COVID.
Last year Bisbee was 9-6 overall, 6-6 in conference and 5-5 in the2A East Region. The Pumas beat Veritas Prep 58-21 in a state play-in game. Several days later Bisbee was ousted by St. John’s 46-42.
Courtney Borquez is back as head coach of the Pumas. Assisting her will be the husband-and-wife duo of Gabe and Heather Lopez, parents of Gabriela Lopez, a senior at BHS.
All three coaches are Bisbee graduates. Borquez is beginning her seventh year as head coach.
Bisbee kicked off its season Nov. 21-23, winning the Boyd Baker Tournament for the third consecutive year. The Pumas’ first regular season game will be Thursday, Dec. 1, at St. Augustine.
Returning for the Pumas are eight players, led by Gabriela Lopez, who averaged 19.9 points per game, was named to the 2A Conference second team and was the 2A East Region’s Offensive Player of the Year. Lopez surpassed the 1,000-point mark in the Pumas’ win over Baboquivari.
Borquez said Gabrella can play every position on the court.
Also returning this year are seniors Ademina Martinez, Yanitza Romero and Bella Banuett; juniors Janitza Avechuco, Naelani Borbon and Lucy Gonzalez Vasquez; and sophomore Jordan Holly.
“I think our strengths (this year) will be (our) speed,” Borquez said. “We have a few girls who are intense players. We also have a few shooters, like Yanitza and Ademina who will help us out. We also have Gabby. Gabby is a force and I hope as it’s her senior year she’ll go out with a bang. She has always been such a great player to watch, and it’s been an honor to be her coach. I think she’ll get to 1,000 points this year, which I think would be a Bisbee record. If it wasn’t for our canceled COVID year, I think she would have gotten there already. She’s one to watch.”
Borquez says configuring a new team is tough, as it is every year.
“We need to find our jive together,” she said.
Pima won the region last year, going 10-0 followed by Morenci who was 8-2.
The Pumas finished third ahead of Benson, Tombstone and Willcox. All those teams are back in addition to newcomere Santa Rita.
“I think we’ll be competitive as we have a lot of returning players,” Borquez said. “Pima is usually strong, as is Morenci. Those will be good games. We’re ready for a great season.”
