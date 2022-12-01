BISBEE — Three of the past four years the Bisbee High School girls basketball team has qualified for the postseason. The year they didn’t qualify was 2020-21 when Bisbee didn’t have a team due to COVID.

Last year Bisbee was 9-6 overall, 6-6 in conference and 5-5 in the2A East Region. The Pumas beat Veritas Prep 58-21 in a state play-in game. Several days later Bisbee was ousted by St. John’s 46-42.

