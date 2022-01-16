TOMBSTONE − Back-to-back road wins over Valley Union on Thursday and Tombstone on Friday extended the Bisbee Pumas girls basketball team’s winning streak to five games.
On Friday the Pumas smacked the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 52-16 in Tombstone while on Thursday Bisbee rolled past Valley Union 63-20 in Elfrida.
In the win over Tombstone, Bisbee jumped out to an early 26-6 first quarter lead and never looked back. The Pumas led 35-9 at the half.
Gabby Lopez led the Pumas with 20 points, Yanitza Romero followed with eight, Valerie Wright seven and Ademina Martinez six.
Arceli Blackwell led Tombstone with six points.
“The girls played good defense (which) was something we (were) really focusing on this week,” Bisbee coach Courtney Borquez said. “The girls are working better as a team and figuring out each other’s strengths.”
Against Valley Union, Bisbee led 8-0 three minutes into the game, padded that to 12-0 and would go on to lead 17-0 at the end of the first quarter as Alexia Lopez scored five points and Gabby Lopez and Wright each chipped in four.
Gio Curiel’s bucket 45 seconds into the second quarter were Valley Union’s first points of the game, making the score 19-2. Gabby Lopez had 10 points in the quarter, two of which were 3-pointers, one of which came at the buzzer from just inside the half court line, as Bisbee led 35-11 at the half.
Bisbee continued to add to its lead the second half outscoring the Blue Devils 16-7 in the third and 11-2 in the fourth.
Valley Union turned the ball over 23 times. Curiel scored five points to lead VU and Breiah Two Moons and Kitana Rogers each had four.
Gabby Lopez led Bisbee with a game-high 19 points. Alexia Lopez followed with 15. Wright and Martinez each contributed six.
Bisbee, 10-1 overall, 2-1 in conference, 1–0 in the 2A East Region, has two home games this week, Benson on Wednesday and Willcox on Friday.
Tombstone, 7-5 overall, 3-2 in conference, 1-1 in the 2A East, is at Morenci on Friday and hosts Pima on Friday.
Valley Union is at Fort Thomas on Tuesday and hosts Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind on Thursday.
