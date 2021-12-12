BISBEE — After playing their first six games of the season on the road where they went 5-1, the Bisbee High School girls basketball team finally had its home opener Thursday, beating the Valley Union Blue Devils 56-25.
Valley Union had just six players in uniform. One of their key players, starter, Breanna Enriquez, is attempting to recover from a volleyball injury and has yet to play a game.
Bisbee led VU 16-7 at the end of the first quarter and 32-14 at the half.
In the second half Bisbee outscored Valley Union 24-11.
Gabby Lopez led the Pumas in scoring with 11 points, all oin the first half. Valerie Wright, Ademina Martinez and Alexia Lopez each scored eight.
Lexi Boss and Breiah Two Moons each scored 10 points to lead Valley Union.
“Girls started a little slow,” Bisbee coach Courtney Borquez said. “Valley played a solid zone. We were able to run the floor a little bit and score in transition. Overall the girls did a great job and we were able to get some young girls in.”
With the win Bisbee improves to 6-1. The Pumas are scheduled to be at Tucson St. Augustine Tuesday.
Valley Union, 0-4, competed in the Benson Holiday Tournament this weekend and will host Baboquivari on Dec. 14 and Willcox on Dec. 16.
