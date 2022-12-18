BISBEE — Bisbee High School’s girls basketball team bounced back from its disappointing and frustrating loss to Benson on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to beat the Valley Union Blue Devils 46-16 on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in what was the Pumas home opener.
Bisbee jumped out to an 18-3 first quarter lead. Gabriella Lopez scored eight points for the Pumas this quarter followed by Yanitza Romero who contributed five.
Balanced scoring by Bisbee in the second quarter gave the Pumas a 29-8 lead at the half.
A 14-6 third quarter run by Bisbee in the third quarter increased the Pumas lead to 43-14 going into the fourth quarter.
Lopez finished with a game high 18 points for Bisbee. Romero contributed 13. Monae Berry and Yaslin Hernandez each chipped in five.
“We needed that bounce back after a tough loss from Benson,” Bisbee’s coach Courtney Borquez said. “We also need to score more as we move forward in the season.”
Valley Union was led in scoring by Lexi Boss who scored five points and Karime Esquer who contributed four.
Bisbee was at Pima Friday for a 2A East Regional game where they were defeated 64-35.
The Pumas, 7-3 overall, 2-3 in conference, 1-2 in region play, will host John Paul II High out of Phoenix Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Douglas High School.
Valley Union, 1-4 overall, travels to Tucson Dec. 22 for a 1A game with Desert Christian.
