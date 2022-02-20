PRESCOTT − Basketball season came to an end Friday for the Bisbee High School girls, who fell 46-42 Friday to the St. Johns Redskins in the 2A state tournament.
Cochise County no longer has any teams playing in the girls basketball state playoffs.
Friday’s game with St. Johns was close all night as the teams were tied 6-6 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter St. Johns went up five, 11-6, only to see Bisbee come back and take a 12-11 lead thanks to back-to-back 3-point baskets from Valerie Wright.
Gabriella Lopez then sank a pair that gave the Pumas a 13-11 lead. Bisbee led 19-17 at the half.
The third quarter was another lead-exchanging period with neither team leading by more than two points. Tied at 29-29, the state playoff game moved to the fourth quarter where it remained close.
St. Johns had a 36-33 lead when Lopez and Valerie Wright each scored for Bisbee giving the Pumas a 37-36 lead.
Tied at 40-40 and time winding down, St. Johns connected on three of four free throws for a 43-40 lead.
Lopez’s pair cut the score to 43-42.
Three more free throws gave St. John’s its four-point lead.
Wright led Bisbee with 11 points. Lopez followed with 10, Yanitza Romero had eight points and Ademina Martinez contributed seven.
“The girls played a hell of a game,” Bisbee coach Courtney Borquez said. “We are so incredibly proud of how far they’ve come. We had a few turnovers at the end of the game, but we wouldn’t have done anything different.”
Bisbee ends its season 15-7 overall, 6-6 in conference play and 5-5 in region play.
