Bisbee girls notch third straight win By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Jan 11, 2023

BISBEE − Bisbee High School's girls basketball team won its third straight game Monday, beating the Morenci Wildcats 60-36.The Pumas are 10-4 overall, 5-3 in conference, 3-2 in the 2A East Region, in second place, two games back of Pima.Senior Yanitza Romero led Bisbee with a game-high 23 points. Gabby Lopez followed with 18 and Ademina Martinez contributed seven.Romero's 12 points helped spark the Pumas to a 17-2 first-quarter lead.Martinez and Romero each drilled 3-point baskets in the second quarter as Bisbee outscored the Wildcats 13-10 for a 30-12 lead at the half.Romero drilled another 3 in the third quarter and Lopez sank two 3-pointers as Bisbee outscored Morenci 16-7 to lead 46-19.Up next for Bisbee is a Cochise County showdown with a tough 1A St. David team Thursday night in St. David.The Tigers are 16-2 overall, 7-1 in conference, 3-1 in region and are coming off a 58-8 win Monday night over the Duncan Wildkats.
